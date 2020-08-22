Kingman honors Rotary for support of youth basketball
Originally Published: August 22, 2020 6:31 p.m.
Bill McClure, left, president of the Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club, accepts a plaque from Ryan Fruhwirth, City of Kingman recreation coordinator, for the club’s support of youth basketball. The award was presented at the club's Aug. 14 meeting.
Most Read
- Hualapai Mountains Ridge Fire expands to 500 acres
- Ridge Fire in Hualapai burns 85 acres
- Heat warning extended, chance of storms in forecast for Kingman
- Showers, thunderstorms and heat warning for Kingman area through Wednesday, Aug. 19
- Obituary
- Coronavirus kills 2 more Kingman-area residents
- Police seek help identifying girl found on Gates Avenue
- Another 13 COVID-19 cases reported in Mohave County
- Mohave County reports 28 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
- Ridge Fire grows, but Pine Lake not threatened
- Semi rollover closed westbound Interstate 40 in Kingman
- Two 13-year-old girls killed on quad that collided with pickup truck in Dolan Springs July 25
- Hualapai Mountains Ridge Fire expands to 500 acres
- Tornado spotted in Kingman, flash floods possible
- Obituary
- 3 Lake Havasu City residents die from COVID-19
- Ridge Fire in Hualapai burns 85 acres
- Mohave County Election Results: Lingenfelter, Schuster, Bishop notch wins in GOP primary
- Last weeks COVID-19 cases have hit home in Mohave County
- 7 more Mohave County residents succumb to COVID-19
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: