Kingman issues 15 business licenses
Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Aug. 14:
– A & B Propane: Lake Havasu City; gas line to tank.
– Air Control Home Services: 2250 E. Laguna Road, Mohave Valley; HVAC roof mount condenser.
– Ambient Edge: 800 W. Sundown Road, Kingman; HVAC replace 5 ton split heat pump with heat strips.
– Havasu Solar Electric: 3031 E. Pero Drive, Lake Havasu City; new 200 amp service.
– William Bonfield: 2158 S. Kirkland Road, Golden Valley; remodel of existing single family residence.
– Ambient Edge: 3084 E. John L Ave., Kingman; HVAC replace 4 ton package unit.
– Truelove Plumbing: Kingman; new gas line.
– D B Benjamin: 1100 Riverside Drive, Lake Havasu City; repair electrical panel.
– Clear Circuit Electric: Kingman; electric for gate opener at the Greens at Los Lagos Calle Toledo entrance.
– Matthew Spellman: 8294 Green Valley Road, Mohave Valley; electric to existing manufactured home.
– J D’Uva Service Plumbing: Kingman; gas line repair.
The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Aug. 20:
– AJ’s Goods: 4636 Arnold St., Kingman; antique shop.
– Custom Creations by Patty Ivey: 4390 N. Skylark Road, Kingman; arts and crafts.
– Holden’s Auto Service: 2405 Airway Ave., Kingman; auto repair shop.
– T & J’s Cleaning: 3640 N. Roosevelt St., Kingman; cleaning services.
– River City Restore: 4435 S. Calle Viveza, For Mohave; cleaning services.
– Stanley Steemer: 3799 E. Ames Ave., Kingman; cleaning services.
– National Retail Services Group: 2700 N. Bonanza Ave., Kingman; general contractor.
– Rollins & Company: 3493 N. Covered Wagon Drive, Ceder City, Utah; insulation contractor.
– Cummings Group: 2510 Stockton Hill Road, Ste. B, Kingman; insurance.
– The Elm Cabinet: 735 Ridgecrest Drive, Kingman; nutritional supplements.
– Rural Roots: 2966 Rawhide Drive, Kingman; retail trade.
– Seams About Right Upholstery: 332 Topeka St., Kingman; upholstery shop.
– Coin Cloud: 953 W. Beale St., Kingman; vending machines.
– Coin Cloud: 3041 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; vending machines.
– Adobe Homes RV Wholesalers: 4265 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; wholesale merchandise.
