OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Aug. 23
Weather  84.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman issues 15 business licenses

The City of Kingman issued 15 business licneses. (Miner file photo)

The City of Kingman issued 15 business licneses. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: August 22, 2020 6:25 p.m.

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Aug. 14:

– A & B Propane: Lake Havasu City; gas line to tank.

– Air Control Home Services: 2250 E. Laguna Road, Mohave Valley; HVAC roof mount condenser.

– Ambient Edge: 800 W. Sundown Road, Kingman; HVAC replace 5 ton split heat pump with heat strips.

– Havasu Solar Electric: 3031 E. Pero Drive, Lake Havasu City; new 200 amp service.

– William Bonfield: 2158 S. Kirkland Road, Golden Valley; remodel of existing single family residence.

– Ambient Edge: 3084 E. John L Ave., Kingman; HVAC replace 4 ton package unit.

– Truelove Plumbing: Kingman; new gas line.

– D B Benjamin: 1100 Riverside Drive, Lake Havasu City; repair electrical panel.

– Clear Circuit Electric: Kingman; electric for gate opener at the Greens at Los Lagos Calle Toledo entrance.

– Matthew Spellman: 8294 Green Valley Road, Mohave Valley; electric to existing manufactured home.

– J D’Uva Service Plumbing: Kingman; gas line repair.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Aug. 20:

– AJ’s Goods: 4636 Arnold St., Kingman; antique shop.

– Custom Creations by Patty Ivey: 4390 N. Skylark Road, Kingman; arts and crafts.

– Holden’s Auto Service: 2405 Airway Ave., Kingman; auto repair shop.

– T & J’s Cleaning: 3640 N. Roosevelt St., Kingman; cleaning services.

– River City Restore: 4435 S. Calle Viveza, For Mohave; cleaning services.

– Stanley Steemer: 3799 E. Ames Ave., Kingman; cleaning services.

– National Retail Services Group: 2700 N. Bonanza Ave., Kingman; general contractor.

– Rollins & Company: 3493 N. Covered Wagon Drive, Ceder City, Utah; insulation contractor.

– Cummings Group: 2510 Stockton Hill Road, Ste. B, Kingman; insurance.

– The Elm Cabinet: 735 Ridgecrest Drive, Kingman; nutritional supplements.

– Rural Roots: 2966 Rawhide Drive, Kingman; retail trade.

– Seams About Right Upholstery: 332 Topeka St., Kingman; upholstery shop.

– Coin Cloud: 953 W. Beale St., Kingman; vending machines.

– Coin Cloud: 3041 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; vending machines.

– Adobe Homes RV Wholesalers: 4265 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; wholesale merchandise.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Licenses and Permits | April 29, 2019
Kingman issues 18 building permits for week ending July 31
Licenses & Permits | March 19, 2019
License & Permits | Feb. 4, 2019
Mohave County issues 12 building permits
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State