Kingman Regional Medical Center hires new interventional radiologist

KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center has announced the addition of Dr. Derek Hill to its Interventional Radiology team.

As an interventional radiologist, Dr. Hill treats a range of conditions using minimally invasive, image-guided techniques. He performs many procedures through small incisions using needles, wires and catheters, thus reducing trauma and recovery time for patients.



Dr. Hill attended the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle, then completed his residency training at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. Before joining KRMC, he completed a fellowship at Harvard/Massachusetts General Hospital.



He takes a straight-forward, patient-centered approach in providing care.

“I believe everything else will fall into place if I can keep focus on what is best for my patient,” he said.

Dr. Hill praises the team he is now part of with KRMC’s Interventional Radiology program.

“My colleagues – including the other physicians, nurses, technicians and support staff – are always ready to serve the community and take exceptional care of our patients,” he said.

Information provided by Kingman Regional Medical Center