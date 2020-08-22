Mohave County changes COVID-19 reporting procedures – again

KINGMAN – A lack of consistency in numbers, time frames and procedures plagues the Mohave County Department of Public Health, according to Supervisor Buster Johnson of District 3. He criticized the department’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic at the Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting on Thursday, Aug. 20.

Johnson said the county lowered the number of cases of COVID-19 by 42 a week ago without explanation to the public.

“We need to explain ... why it occurred and we need to explain it immediately,” Johnson said.

As another example of lack of consistency, Johnson offered the discrepancy between the number of cases in each community on the county website and on a fact sheet MCDPH has been releasing recently. He said people should be able to look at numbers without thinking that the county does “funny math.”

MCDPH director Denise Burley said those discrepancies will be fixed, but others are often a matter of electronica data pulled from the Arizona Department of Health Services or a certain number of unknown cases or tribal cases, she said.

“I do not accept that we are five months in [the pandemic and] we still can’t get accurate data,” Johnson said, adding he’s afraid the county already lost the trust of the public.

“Is it our failing,” he asked. “Do we need a private investigation of why we can’t get accurate numbers?”

Again, Johnson introduced a motion to revert to the old way of reporting cases with an evening report and evening press release, blaming the new procedure for recent errors.

“The new reporting scheme is very confusing to me and to the public,” he said, a comment that was seconded by District 2 Supervisor Hildy Angius.

Angius acknowledged the inconsistency problem.

“We never sort of perfected it, but it’s a problem across the state,” she said.

Chairwoman Jean Bishop of District 4 also said that more than one person contacted her to let her know “our math is not correct” on the fact sheet and in press releases.

Johnson was also not OK with 11 cases reported without indicating their source nor the ages of the patients.

Burley indicated she knows what facility the 11 cases relate to, but said she is prohibited from naming the facility or even the type of facility.

“We have a county ordinance about lying to the board of supervisors,” Johnson said. “If you had this information and you didn’t pass it on, I believe it falls into that category.”

Burley replied she is working on getting permission to release this information.

Also Thursday. Angius and Supervisor Ron Gould of District 5 said the new reporting procedure doesn’t provide them with a daily hospital report that they found very useful. They supported Johnson’s call to bring it back. That led to 3-2 vote to go back to evening reporting and evening press releases.

Burley spoke about the U.S. Department of Health and Human Service blitz testing coming to Mohave County. The idea was to do 1,000 tests in each medical service area – Kingman, Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City. Burley said her department is working with leaders of the three communities, but the dates and locations of the testing blitz is still unknown.