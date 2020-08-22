OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Aug. 23
Weather  84.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave County changes COVID-19 reporting procedures – again

Denise Burley, director of the Mohave County Department of Public Health, talks to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors about the county’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. (Miner file photo)

Denise Burley, director of the Mohave County Department of Public Health, talks to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors about the county’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: August 22, 2020 6:15 p.m.

KINGMAN – A lack of consistency in numbers, time frames and procedures plagues the Mohave County Department of Public Health, according to Supervisor Buster Johnson of District 3. He criticized the department’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic at the Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting on Thursday, Aug. 20.

Johnson said the county lowered the number of cases of COVID-19 by 42 a week ago without explanation to the public.

“We need to explain ... why it occurred and we need to explain it immediately,” Johnson said.

As another example of lack of consistency, Johnson offered the discrepancy between the number of cases in each community on the county website and on a fact sheet MCDPH has been releasing recently. He said people should be able to look at numbers without thinking that the county does “funny math.”

MCDPH director Denise Burley said those discrepancies will be fixed, but others are often a matter of electronica data pulled from the Arizona Department of Health Services or a certain number of unknown cases or tribal cases, she said.

“I do not accept that we are five months in [the pandemic and] we still can’t get accurate data,” Johnson said, adding he’s afraid the county already lost the trust of the public.

“Is it our failing,” he asked. “Do we need a private investigation of why we can’t get accurate numbers?”

Again, Johnson introduced a motion to revert to the old way of reporting cases with an evening report and evening press release, blaming the new procedure for recent errors.

“The new reporting scheme is very confusing to me and to the public,” he said, a comment that was seconded by District 2 Supervisor Hildy Angius.

Angius acknowledged the inconsistency problem.

“We never sort of perfected it, but it’s a problem across the state,” she said.

Chairwoman Jean Bishop of District 4 also said that more than one person contacted her to let her know “our math is not correct” on the fact sheet and in press releases.

Johnson was also not OK with 11 cases reported without indicating their source nor the ages of the patients.

Burley indicated she knows what facility the 11 cases relate to, but said she is prohibited from naming the facility or even the type of facility.

“We have a county ordinance about lying to the board of supervisors,” Johnson said. “If you had this information and you didn’t pass it on, I believe it falls into that category.”

Burley replied she is working on getting permission to release this information.

Also Thursday. Angius and Supervisor Ron Gould of District 5 said the new reporting procedure doesn’t provide them with a daily hospital report that they found very useful. They supported Johnson’s call to bring it back. That led to 3-2 vote to go back to evening reporting and evening press releases.

Burley spoke about the U.S. Department of Health and Human Service blitz testing coming to Mohave County. The idea was to do 1,000 tests in each medical service area – Kingman, Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City. Burley said her department is working with leaders of the three communities, but the dates and locations of the testing blitz is still unknown.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Mohave County Supervisors discuss ways to disseminate virus data
Mohave County Health Department to hire 3 to help with COVID-19
Mohave County Supervisors question county health director about COVID-19 procedures
Mohave County ponders how to report new coronavirus cases
Fort Mohave, Bullhead City health facilities low on ICU beds
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State