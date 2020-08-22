Mohave County suffers 6 more deaths from COVID-19

KINGMAN – It was a bad couple of days for Mohave County, as complications from COVID-19 claimed the lives of six residents on Thursday, Aug. 20 and Friday, Aug. 21.

Four new deaths were announced Friday by the Mohave County Department of Public Health, including a resident of the Kingman medical service area in the 80-89 age bracket. Three patients from the Bullhead City service area in the 70-79 age bracket, and one each in the 60-69 and 50-59 age ranges from Lake Havasu City, also perished.

The deaths raised the toll in the county to 184, according to county health officials. That figure is 10 less than the number being reported by the Arizona Department of Health Services on Saturday, Aug. 22.

The county also reported 53 new cases on Thursday and Friday in news releases, elevating the case count to 3,432 since the first case was confirmed on March 24. AZDHS was reporting 3,484 cases in the county, which is 52 more than the county has tabulated.

Seven of the new cases are in the Kingman service area, including three in the 20-29 age group, two in the 70-79 age bracket, and one each age 30-39 and 50-59.

There were also 28 new cases in the Bullhead City area, 16 in the Lake Havasu City area, and two in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

A four-week decline in the case count and the death toll in the county appears to have leveled off. In the seven-day period ending Monday, Aug. 10 the county experienced 157 new cases and 10 deaths, according to daily county news releases. But between Tuesday, Aug. 11 and Monday, Aug. 17 the county logged 164 new cases and 16 deaths, an increase in both categories, according to the county releases.

There have been another 99 cases and 10 deaths reported between Tuesday, Aug. 18 and Friday, Aug. 21, a span of four days.

Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s three medical service areas with 77 deaths, followed by Kingman with 62 and Lake Havasu City with 45.

The county no longer reports the number of cases in each medical service area. Broken down by cities and communities, the county on Friday was listing 1,041 confirmed cases for Lake Havasu City, 1,003 for Bullhead City, 456 for Kingman, 284 for Fort Mohave, 198 for Mohave Valley, 82 for Golden Valley, 73 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield, and 49 described only as “other cities.” A new category – tribal – was added with 246 cases. That resulted in cases being removed from the other communities, lowering their counts.

The average age of death of a COVID-19 victim in the county is 76.1 years, while the age of the average patient is 48.1 years. About 54% of the patients have been female.

The positivity rate for tests conducted on county residents remains high.

According to daily test data released by the Arizona Department of Health Services for Friday, Aug. 21, there were 16 new cases of the virus from 109 tests in the county for a positivity rate of 15%.

AZDHS had reported a positivity rate for Mohave County of 8% (15/181) on Saturday, Aug. 15; 6% (5/79) on Sunday, Aug. 16; 23% (15/66) on Monday, Aug. 17; 49% (28/57) on Tuesday, Aug. 18; 35% (43/121) on Wednesday, Aug. 19; and 15% (14/91) on Thursday, Aug. 20.

According to AZDHS, 19,900 tests have been conducted on county residents since the start of the pandemic.

Of the 16,050 tests for the actual virus, 12.1% of the individuals have tested positive. Of the 3,850 serology tests, which determine only if the individual had the virus in the past, 6.5% have been positive, a number that has been rising for more than a month.

Statewide on Saturday, Aug. 22, AZDHS was reporting 68 new deaths, and 996 new cases from 17,138 tests for a positivity rate of 6%. Nearly 198,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 4,756 have died.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting more than 5.6 million confirmed cases and 175,397 deaths on Saturday, Aug. 22.

The U.S. leads the world in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Face masks are mandatory when entering businesses in Kingman until Sept. 1.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.