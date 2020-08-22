Obituary | Clifford Dean Hopper

Clifford Dean Hopper, 68, of Stockton, California, passed away on Aug. 12, 2020 in Kingman, Arizona.

A celebration of Clifford’s life will be held in Kingman on Saturday Sept. 26, 2020. The location will be decided by family.

You can contact Clifford’s family via Facebook for more information.



Clifford was born in Stockton to Burt Clifford Hopper and Myrtle Marie Hopper on Feb. 21, 1952. He went to school at Sanger High School. He moved to Kingman in 1970 where he lived the remainder of his life. He had two children, Evan Hopper in 1981 and Dennis Hopper in 1984. He married Rochelle R. O’Harro on Nov. 29, 2012 in Kingman. His favorite job that he worked was being a miner for the Duval Mine for many years. He really enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and coaching his kids. Clifford really loved his blues music and enjoyed his craft beers.

Clifford is preceeded in death by his father, Burt Hopper; brother, Donald Hopper; brother, Robert Hopper; mother, Myrtle Hopper; and son, Dennis Hopper.



Clifford is survived by his wife, Rochelle R. O’Harro; son Evan L. Hopper; daughter-in-law, Valerie M. Hopper; sister, Mary Beth Gilbert; brothers, James D. Hopperand D. Brent Hopper; grandson, Gavin Clifford Hopper; granddaughter, Maisie Marie Hopper; and many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.



Rather than sending memorials the family asks that you make a donation to a charity in the name of Clifford Dean Hopper. The family of Clifford wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the medical staff from The Beacon of Hope that helped him and his family during his passing.