Mohave County reports 6 new COVID-19 cases

KINGMAN -- The Mohave County Department of Public Health reported six new cases of the coronavirus the evening of Saturday, Aug. 22.

Five of the new cases were in the Bullhead City medical service area, which includes Fort Mohave, and one was in the Lake Havasu City service area.

There have now been 3,438 cases of COVID-19 recorded since the first case in Mohave County was logged on March 24, along with 184 deaths, according to county tabulations. The Arizona Department of Health Services was reporting 51 more cases and 10 more deaths than the county was reporting.

A four-week decline in the case count and the death toll in the county appears to have leveled off. In the seven-day period ending Monday, Aug. 10 the county experienced 157 new cases and 10 deaths, according to daily county news releases. But between Tuesday, Aug. 11 and Monday, Aug. 17 the county logged 164 new cases and 16 deaths, an increase in both categories, according to the county releases.

There have been another 105 cases and 10 deaths reported between Tuesday, Aug. 18 and Saturday, Aug. 22, a span of five days.

Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s three medical service areas with 77 deaths, followed by Kingman with 62 and Lake Havasu City with 45.

The county no longer reports the number of cases in each medical service area. Broken down by cities and communities, the county on Friday was listing 1,043 confirmed cases for Lake Havasu City, 1,005 for Bullhead City, 455 for Kingman, 285 for Fort Mohave, 200 for Mohave Valley, 82 for Golden Valley, 73 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield, and 49 described only as “other cities.” A new category – “tribal or city not provided” – was added with 246 cases. That resulted in cases being removed from the other communities, lowering their counts.

The average age of death of a COVID-19 victim in the county is 76.1 years, while the age of the average patient is 48.1 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 5%, meaning one out of 20 individuals who contracts the virus dies. Approximately 1.6% of the county’s population has been infected. About 54% of the patients have been female.

The positivity rate for tests conducted on county residents fell on Saturday, Aug. 22.

According to daily test data released by AZDHS for Saturday, there were 5 new cases of the virus from 146 tests in the county for a positivity rate of 3%.

AZDHS had reported a positivity rate for Mohave County of 6% (5/79) on Sunday, Aug. 16; 23% (15/66) on Monday, Aug. 17; 49% (28/57) on Tuesday, Aug. 18; 35% (43/121) on Wednesday, Aug. 19; 15% (14/91) on Thursday, Aug. 20; and 15% (16/109) on Friday, Aug. 21.

According to AZDHS, 20,046 tests have been conducted on county residents since the start of the pandemic.

Of the 16,174 tests for the actual virus, 12% of the individuals have tested positive. Of the 3,872 serology tests, which determine only if the individual had the virus in the past, 6.6% have been positive, a number that has been rising for more than a month.

Statewide on Sunday, Aug. 23, AZDHS was reporting 15 new deaths, and 207 new cases from 8,062 tests for a positivity rate of 3%. More than 198,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 4,771 have died.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting nearly 5.7 million confirmed cases and 176,360 deaths on Sunday, Aug. 23.

The U.S. leads the world in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Face masks are mandatory when entering businesses in Kingman until Sept. 1.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.