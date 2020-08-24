KINGMAN - The death of a Lake Havasu resident from complications of COVID-19, and 10 new cases of the coronavirus, were confirmed by the Mohave County Department of Public Health in a news release the evening of Sunday, Aug. 23.

The deceased was an adult age 80-89, and marked the 46th death in the Lake Havasu City medical service area.

Of the 10 new confirmed cases, nine were in the Bullhead City service area, which includes Fort Mohave, and one was in the Kingman service area. The Kingman case involved an adult age 30-39.

The county is now reporting 3,448 cases since the first case was confirmed in Mohave County on March 24. The county has also reported 185 deaths. The Arizona Department of Health Service was reporting 3,500 cases and 195 deaths in the county the morning of Monday, Aug. 24.

The number of new cases and deaths appears to be declining again in the county, after leveling off for a week.

In the seven-day period ending Monday, Aug. 10 the county experienced 157 new cases and 10 deaths, according to daily county news releases. But between Tuesday, Aug. 11 and Monday, Aug. 17 the county logged 164 new cases and 16 deaths, an increase in both categories, according to the county releases. There have been another 115 cases and 11 deaths reported between Tuesday, Aug. 18 and Sunday, Aug. 23, a span of six days.

Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s three medical service areas with 77 deaths, followed by Kingman with 62 and Lake Havasu City with 46.

The county no longer reports the number of cases in each medical service area. Broken down by cities and communities, the county on Friday was listing 1,043 confirmed cases for Lake Havasu City, 1,005 for Bullhead City, 457 for Kingman, 292 for Fort Mohave, 200 for Mohave Valley, 82 for Golden Valley, 73 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield, and 49 described only as “other cities.” A new category – “tribal or city not provided” – was added with 247 cases.

The average age of death of a COVID-19 victim in the county is 76.1 years, while the age of the average patient is 48 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 5%, meaning one out of 20 individuals who contracts the virus dies. Approximately 1.6% of the county’s population has been infected. About 54% of the patients have been female.

The positivity rate for tests conducted on county residents was higher again on Sunday, Aug. 23.

According to daily test data released by AZDHS for Sunday, there were 11 new cases of the virus from 78 tests in the county for a positivity rate of 14%.

AZDHS had reported a positivity rate for Mohave County of 23% (15/66) on Monday, Aug. 17; 49% (28/57) on Tuesday, Aug. 18; 35% (43/121) on Wednesday, Aug. 19; 15% (14/91) on Thursday, Aug. 20; 15% (16/109) on Friday, Aug. 21; and 3% (5/146) on Saturday, Aug. 22.

According to AZDHS, 20,124 tests have been conducted on county residents since the start of the pandemic.

Of the 16,236 tests for the actual virus, 12% of the individuals have tested positive. Of the 3,888 serology tests, which determine only if the individual had the virus in the past, 6.6% have been positive.

Statewide on Monday, Aug. 24, AZDHS was reporting no new deaths, and 311 new cases from 7,552 tests for a positivity rate of 4%. More than 198,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 4,771 have died.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting more than 5.7 million confirmed cases and 176,814 deaths on Monday, Aug. 24. The U.S. leads the world in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Face masks are mandatory when entering businesses in Kingman until Sept. 1.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.