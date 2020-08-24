‘Excessive Heat Warning’ in effect through Tuesday, Aug. 25
KINGMAN – An excessive heat warning will remain in effect for the Kingman area through Tuesday, Aug. 25, and there’s a 10% of showers or thunderstorms after 5 p.m. today, Monday, Aug. 24.
According to the National Weather Service, the high temperature on Tuesday will be 103 degrees, coupled with east winds of 5-13 mph and gusts of up to 18 mph.
It will remain warm but less humid on Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 26-27, with highs of 103 and 102 respectively, and overnight lows in the high 70s.
The National Weather Service recommends that people take extra precautions during times of excessive heat. If possible, strenuous activities should be completed during the early morning or evening. Lightweight and loose-fitting clothing should be worn, and those spending any time outside should drink plenty of water. Young children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles.
Information provided by the National Weather Service
- Hualapai Mountains Ridge Fire expands to 500 acres
- Ridge Fire in Hualapai burns 85 acres
- Heat warning extended, chance of storms in forecast for Kingman
- Showers, thunderstorms and heat warning for Kingman area through Wednesday, Aug. 19
- Coronavirus kills 2 more Kingman-area residents
- Police seek help identifying girl found on Gates Avenue
- Ridge Fire grows, but Pine Lake not threatened
- Arizona clears 2 counties to partially reopen schools
- Update: Police identify girl found alive and well on Gates Avenue
- Ridge Fire doubles in size to 2,200 acres
- Semi rollover closed westbound Interstate 40 in Kingman
- Two 13-year-old girls killed on quad that collided with pickup truck in Dolan Springs July 25
- Hualapai Mountains Ridge Fire expands to 500 acres
- Obituary
- 3 Lake Havasu City residents die from COVID-19
- Ridge Fire in Hualapai burns 85 acres
- Mohave County Election Results: Lingenfelter, Schuster, Bishop notch wins in GOP primary
- Last weeks COVID-19 cases have hit home in Mohave County
- Heat warning extended, chance of storms in forecast for Kingman
- Mohave County issues 22 building permits
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: