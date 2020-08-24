OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, Aug. 24
Weather  84.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

‘Excessive Heat Warning’ in effect through Tuesday, Aug. 25

Kingmanites will want to seek out shade on Tuesday, Aug. 25. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for the city, with a high of 103 degrees forecast for Tuesday. (Miner file photo)

Kingmanites will want to seek out shade on Tuesday, Aug. 25. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for the city, with a high of 103 degrees forecast for Tuesday. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: August 24, 2020 3:52 p.m.

KINGMAN – An excessive heat warning will remain in effect for the Kingman area through Tuesday, Aug. 25, and there’s a 10% of showers or thunderstorms after 5 p.m. today, Monday, Aug. 24.

According to the National Weather Service, the high temperature on Tuesday will be 103 degrees, coupled with east winds of 5-13 mph and gusts of up to 18 mph.

It will remain warm but less humid on Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 26-27, with highs of 103 and 102 respectively, and overnight lows in the high 70s.

The National Weather Service recommends that people take extra precautions during times of excessive heat. If possible, strenuous activities should be completed during the early morning or evening. Lightweight and loose-fitting clothing should be worn, and those spending any time outside should drink plenty of water. Young children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles.

Information provided by the National Weather Service

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Showers, thunderstorms and heat warning for Kingman area through Wednesday, Aug. 19
Heat warning extended, chance of storms in forecast for Kingman
National Weather Service extends excessive heat warning
Rain, thunderstorm could hit Kingman Thursday, March 12
Flash flood watch in effect until 5 p.m. Friday, March 13 in Kingman
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State