‘Excessive Heat Warning’ in effect through Tuesday, Aug. 25

KINGMAN – An excessive heat warning will remain in effect for the Kingman area through Tuesday, Aug. 25, and there’s a 10% of showers or thunderstorms after 5 p.m. today, Monday, Aug. 24.

According to the National Weather Service, the high temperature on Tuesday will be 103 degrees, coupled with east winds of 5-13 mph and gusts of up to 18 mph.

It will remain warm but less humid on Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 26-27, with highs of 103 and 102 respectively, and overnight lows in the high 70s.

The National Weather Service recommends that people take extra precautions during times of excessive heat. If possible, strenuous activities should be completed during the early morning or evening. Lightweight and loose-fitting clothing should be worn, and those spending any time outside should drink plenty of water. Young children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles.

Information provided by the National Weather Service