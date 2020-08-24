Ridge Fire in Hualapai Mountains now 52% contained

KINGMAN – Firefighters have gained the upper hand on the Ridge Fire burning in the Hualapai Mountains. The wildland fire has been held at about 3,000 acres since Friday, and the perimeter is now 52% contained.

Planning and Operations Sections Chief Brad Johnson with Southwest Incident Management Team No. 3, which is in command of the fire, provided the community with an update via the Bureau of Land Management – Arizona Facebook page on Sunday, Aug. 23.

He said his team is “feeling pretty confident about the fire now,” and that the wildfire’s size is more or less the same as it’s been for the previous 48 hours.

Over the weekend, hotshot crews were able to make their way all around the perimeter of the fire. Residents of the Pine Lake community have also likely seen fire personnel in their neighborhood, as structural teams are evaluating homes in the area in an effort to determine fuel hazards such as brush, trees and more.

“We did receive a lot of outflow winds today from these thunder cells that are happening around us, and we call that pretty much battle testing the lines,” he said. “We had a lot of stuff just basically testing the lines, and they all held today.”



According to InciWeb, the federal fire information system, the Ridge Fire totals 3,079 acres and as of 6 p.m. Sunday is 52% contained. The website notes that the wildfire has an estimated containment date of Tuesday, Sept. 1.

The fire started at about 6:15 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16 due to a lightning strike, and approximately 288 firefighters are battling the blaze, up from 100 last week.

The fire, still more than 3 1/2 miles south of Pine Lake, is still not threatening homes or structures, according to InciWeb.

Over the next 48 hours, the fire is expected to be limited to interior smoldering with minimal smoke. However, winds from thunderstorms could produce interior flare-ups, InciWeb noted.