Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Aug. 25
Weather  86.0° weather icon
Coronavirus testing slated for Sept. 11-12 in Kingman

Health care workers signal to a car during a coronavirus testing event on May 2 at Kingman High School. Additional testing will be conducted in the city on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 11-12. (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: August 25, 2020 5:45 p.m.

KINGMAN – Community COVID-19 testing without the need for symptoms or other restrictions is coming to Kingman.

Mohave County Department of Public Health Director Denise Burley announced on Monday, Aug. 24 that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will provide 1,000 tests for testing in Kingman.

They will be administered from 7-11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 11 and Saturday, Sept 12. The location has not been finalized.

Identical testing events will be conducted in Bullhead City on Thursday, Sept. 10 and Saturday, Sept. 12, and in Lake Havasu City on Sunday, Sept. 13 and Monday, Sept. 14.

“It’s community testing, for anybody who wants it,” Burley said.

All three cities are getting 1,000 tests, divided into two testing days.

Results can be expected in three or four business days.

But Supervisor Buster Johnson of District 3 expressed doubt that the community will show up for testing because testing has been discouraged by some of the supervisors in the past.

Now, mass testing plays a crucial role when it comes to reopening schools and businesses that are still closed, such as bars and gyms.

Decisions are based on a community’s testing positivity rate, which means people who do not have symptoms must also be tested to achieve accurate results.

But only 50 people registered, and only 45 showed up, at a recent testing event by North Country Healthcare in Lake Havasu City.

That low turnout, Burley said, indicates the community is not very interested in testing.

Burley concluded that North Country was not successful in the advertising and promised the county will promote the upcoming events more successfully via press releases and on social media.

