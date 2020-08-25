OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Aug. 25
Weather  86.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Dig It Kingman Little Free Library seeks donations

Due to an increase in interest, the Little Free Library at Dig It Kingman Community Gardens is seeking donations of adult and children’s books. (Miner file photo)

Due to an increase in interest, the Little Free Library at Dig It Kingman Community Gardens is seeking donations of adult and children’s books. (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: August 25, 2020 5:21 p.m.

KINGMAN – Parents and their children seem to be reading more during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led the Little Free Library at Dig It Kingman Community Gardens to seek donations of books for adults, and especially children.

The Little Free Library is a worldwide organization that offers reading material to community members and the traveling public. Visit https://littlefreelibrary.org/ to find locations.

Kathy Cooper, master gardener and children’s garden representative, explained that while the gardens’ library has always been popular with both adults and children, it’s become even more popular in recent months.

“I think it’s growing because now with the pandemic ... people are reaching out for books,” she said. “Our children’s library is really being utilized because I think parents are looking for something to do with their children, and thank heavens they’re reading. Adults also; everybody’s reading.”

There is no checkout system for the gardens’ library, located at 2301 Lillie Ave. People can take as many books as they want, or can leave a book and take a book. If a book doesn’t seem to be popular with the community, Cooper will pull it and replace it with another selection.

“Take what you need, what you want to read,” Cooper said.

The library is seeking donations of both adult and children’s books.

To make a donation, contact Cooper at 928-716-2667. In the event the library cannot use the books, they will still find a good home. Cooper noted books that can’t be utilized by the Little Free Library are sent elsewhere, such as to Friends of Mohave County Library.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Community gardens’ Little Free Library seeking book donations
Dig It Community Gardens plants literary seed
Little Free Libraries at community gardens filled to the brim
Dig-It Gardens to celebrate Johnny Appleseed Day with games, crafts
Harry Potter series deemed a good read in Kingman
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State