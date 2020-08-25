Dig It Kingman Little Free Library seeks donations
KINGMAN – Parents and their children seem to be reading more during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led the Little Free Library at Dig It Kingman Community Gardens to seek donations of books for adults, and especially children.
The Little Free Library is a worldwide organization that offers reading material to community members and the traveling public. Visit https://littlefreelibrary.org/ to find locations.
Kathy Cooper, master gardener and children’s garden representative, explained that while the gardens’ library has always been popular with both adults and children, it’s become even more popular in recent months.
“I think it’s growing because now with the pandemic ... people are reaching out for books,” she said. “Our children’s library is really being utilized because I think parents are looking for something to do with their children, and thank heavens they’re reading. Adults also; everybody’s reading.”
There is no checkout system for the gardens’ library, located at 2301 Lillie Ave. People can take as many books as they want, or can leave a book and take a book. If a book doesn’t seem to be popular with the community, Cooper will pull it and replace it with another selection.
“Take what you need, what you want to read,” Cooper said.
The library is seeking donations of both adult and children’s books.
To make a donation, contact Cooper at 928-716-2667. In the event the library cannot use the books, they will still find a good home. Cooper noted books that can’t be utilized by the Little Free Library are sent elsewhere, such as to Friends of Mohave County Library.
