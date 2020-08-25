OFFERS
Fall hunting seasons start

The archery antelope season opened in Arizona on Friday, Aug. 21. (Photo by Don Martin/For the Miner)

By Don Martin
Originally Published: August 25, 2020 3:25 p.m.

KINGMAN - The fall 2020 big game hunting seasons have started, with archery deer and archery antelope opening last Friday, Aug. 21. Archery deer will close on Sept. 10, while archery antelope will close on Sept. 3.

Seasons for other big game animals will also open in September, with the opening of the general rifle antelope season on Sept. 4 in many game management units in northern Arizona.

The muzzleloader antelope season in Units 15A-15B and in Unit 18A will also start on Sept. 4.

Archery elk hunts will start on Sept. 11 in many units in northern Arizona, while the early rifle elk hunts will start on Sept. 25.

Hunters are reminded to have their license and tag in their possession when in the field.

Hunters under age 14 who are hunting big game are also required to have proof of completion of a hunter education class.

State