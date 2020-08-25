Fall hunting seasons start
KINGMAN - The fall 2020 big game hunting seasons have started, with archery deer and archery antelope opening last Friday, Aug. 21. Archery deer will close on Sept. 10, while archery antelope will close on Sept. 3.
Seasons for other big game animals will also open in September, with the opening of the general rifle antelope season on Sept. 4 in many game management units in northern Arizona.
The muzzleloader antelope season in Units 15A-15B and in Unit 18A will also start on Sept. 4.
Archery elk hunts will start on Sept. 11 in many units in northern Arizona, while the early rifle elk hunts will start on Sept. 25.
Hunters are reminded to have their license and tag in their possession when in the field.
Hunters under age 14 who are hunting big game are also required to have proof of completion of a hunter education class.
- Hualapai Mountains Ridge Fire expands to 500 acres
- Ridge Fire in Hualapai burns 85 acres
- Heat warning extended, chance of storms in forecast for Kingman
- 10 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed by the Mohave County Department
- Showers, thunderstorms and heat warning for Kingman area through Wednesday, Aug. 19
- Coronavirus kills 2 more Kingman-area residents
- Arizona clears 2 counties to partially reopen schools
- Ridge Fire grows, but Pine Lake not threatened
- Update: Police identify girl found alive and well on Gates Avenue
- Ridge Fire doubles in size to 2,200 acres
- Semi rollover closed westbound Interstate 40 in Kingman
- Two 13-year-old girls killed on quad that collided with pickup truck in Dolan Springs July 25
- Hualapai Mountains Ridge Fire expands to 500 acres
- Obituary
- 3 Lake Havasu City residents die from COVID-19
- Ridge Fire in Hualapai burns 85 acres
- Mohave County Election Results: Lingenfelter, Schuster, Bishop notch wins in GOP primary
- Last weeks COVID-19 cases have hit home in Mohave County
- Heat warning extended, chance of storms in forecast for Kingman
- Mohave County reports 17 new cases of COVID-19
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: