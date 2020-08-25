Gyms in Mohave County facilities remain open, but now have restrictions

KINGMAN – Mohave County Manager Sam Elters announced at the board of supervisors meeting Monday, Aug. 24 that employee gyms inside county facilities in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City would close that day until further notice due to COVID-19.

While the gym in Kingman was already closed, as Public Health Director Denise Burley confirmed, the gym in the Mohave County Probation Department in Bullhead City apparently remained open.

“We need to be consistent with what we expect the public to do,” Elters said. He said that letting that gym be open “wouldn’t look good, if the private gyms were not having that opportunity.“

Gyms and fitness clubs in the state have been closed under an executive order from Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey.

But Supervisor Hildy Angius of District 2, who also fights for the reopening of private gyms in Mohave County, fought against closing the county gyms.

“Who made this decision,” she asked. She added that those gyms, open to county employees and their spouses, are not businesses but simply rooms with equipment.

Upon learning it was an administrative decision based on previous directions from the board, she made a motion to keep gyms in county facilities open with an understanding that members are responsible for cleaning up after themselves – “an honor system,” she said. Angius’ motion was immediately seconded by Supervisor Ron Gould of District 5.

But Deputy County Attorney Ryan Esplin repeatedly stated his office does not recommend such a motion. He said it would likely break the governor’s executive order.

During further discussion, Angius proposed allowing just two people to use county gyms at one time, and only with appropriate social distancing. She found support from Supervisor Gary Watson from District 1, who voted with Angius and Gould to allow the gyms to be open. District 3 Supervisor Buster Johnson and Chairwoman Jean Bishop of District 4 voted against the motion.

Gould then revisited the issue of visitors to county buildings who have medical conditions that makes them unable to wear a face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The supervisors found out that in such instances, if the guest declines to wear either a mask or a face shield provided by the county, he or she won’t be allowed in the building. The county is working on a system to provide services directly outside the building by phone or email.

Esplin explained that the procedure does not violate the Americans with Disabilities Act, as Gould suggested, since the county is delivering services, just in a different manner, while trying to protect county employees and other visitors.

Gould made a motion to allow such individuals to be permitted in county buildings without face masks or shields. His motion was seconded by Angius, but Watson, Johnson and Bishop voted against.

Angius also mentioned that she and Burley met with state Rep. Regina Cobb (R-Kingman), state Sen. Sonny Borrelli (R-Lake Havasu City) and Arizona Department of Health Services Director Cara Christ to discuss what Angius says is a “skewed” positivity rate in the county.

Angius said they explained the problem – not enough testing of the general population – and claimed Christ was sympathetic.