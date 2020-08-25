OFFERS
Tue, Aug. 25
Kingman Miner August 26 Adoption Spotlight: Emily

Get to know Emily at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/emily and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Originally Published: August 25, 2020 4:01 p.m.

These are Arizona’s children. Emily is a fun-loving, sweet, mischievous, young lady. Her two favorite things are snacks and cuddling! Although she is nonverbal, she is capable of showing you what she wants and needs. Emily can be shy at first, but when she gets to know you, her smile lights up the room. Get to know her and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.

Photo Gallery

August 2020: 30 children available for adoption in Arizona
