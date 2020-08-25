OFFERS
Mohave Community College enrollment plummets 17%

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: August 25, 2020 5:39 p.m.

KINGMAN – This year Mohave Community College enrollment is down about 17%. Ana Masterson, dean of enrollment and student services, said MCC is working on improving this number by additional promotional efforts.

“Like most colleges and universities across the country, the impact of the fear of the pandemic is affecting enrollment,” said MCC Communications Director James Jarman on Friday, Aug. 21. “Many MCC students juggle work, family and school, and with the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, many are deciding to hold off on their own education until they feel the virus is more under control.”

Based on student feedback, Masterson said there is a preference for in-person classes, some students were waiting for their children’s public school schedules, and some are uncertain of the near future. All of those factors keep students from pursuing further education.

“Currently, MCC enrollment is down approximately 17% from this same time last year, which is about average when compared to other colleges,” Jarman said. “Statewide community college enrollment declines are ranging between 10% and 30%.”

According to data provided at the MCC board meeting on Aug. 14, there were 22,090 students enrolled at all MCC campuses, with 10,642 of those students enrolled online. Enrollment at the Kingman campus is 3,460.

Those numbers have changed slightly, and on Aug. 21, Jarman said there are 23,000 students currently enrolled in MCC fall semester classes through either remote, online or on-campus lab settings.

“Thanks to conservative fiscal management, the college is on stable financial ground,” Jarman told the Miner. “This means college services to assist students and our communities are continuing, and have simply been adjusted to follow all federal, state and local health and safety guidelines.”

