Mohave County reports 2 deaths, decline in COVID-19 cases

KINGMAN – Even as the number of coronavirus cases and deaths decline in Mohave County, a fact county health officials attribute to more residents wearing face masks – COVID-19 is taking a toll.

Two more county residents, including an adult age 70-79 from the sprawling Kingman medical service area, have succumbed to complications of COVID-19, the Mohave County Department of Public Health reported.

A Lake Havasu City service area resident in the 80-89 age bracket also died, raising the death toll in the county to 186, according to county calculations.

County health officials also reported 48 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Aug. 22-24, raising the case count to 3,479, according to the county. The Arizona Department of Health’ Services’ COVID-19 calculations for the county were far higher on Tuesday, Aug. 25, with the state reporting 55 more cases and 10 more deaths than the county.

The number of new cases and deaths appears to be declining again in the county, after leveling off for a week. County Public Health Director Denise Burley told the supervisors that the county is making “definitive progress.”

In the seven-day period ending Monday, Aug. 10 the county experienced 157 new cases and 10 deaths, according to daily county news releases. But between Tuesday, Aug. 11 and Monday, Aug. 17 the county logged 164 new cases and 16 deaths, an increase in both categories, according to the county releases. There have been another 147 cases and 12 deaths reported between Tuesday, Aug. 18 and Monday, Aug. 24.

Seven of the new cases reported over the weekend were in the Kingman service area, including three age 30-39, and one each ages 40-49, 60-69, 70-79 and 90-plus. There were also 24 new cases in the Bullhead City service area, and 17 in the Lake Havasu City service area.

Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s three medical service areas with 77 deaths, followed by Kingman with 63 and Lake Havasu City with 46.

The county no longer reports the number of cases in each medical service area. Broken down by cities and communities, the county on Tuesday was listing 1,055 confirmed cases for Lake Havasu City, 1,016 for Bullhead City, 458 for Kingman, 295 for Fort Mohave, 200 for Mohave Valley, 86 for Golden Valley, 73 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield, and 49 described only as “other cities.” A new category – “tribal or city not provided” – was added with 247 cases.

The average age of death of a COVID-19 victim in the county is 76.1 years, while the age of the average patient is 48.2 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 5%, meaning one out of 20 individuals who contracts the virus dies. Approximately 1.6% of the county’s population has been infected. About 54% of the patients have been female.

The positivity rate for tests conducted on county residents remained high on Monday, Aug. 24. According to daily test data released by AZDHS for Monday, there were 34 new cases of the virus from 114 tests in the county for a positivity rate of 30%.

AZDHS had reported a positivity rate for Mohave County of 49% (28/57) on Tuesday, Aug. 18; 35% (43/121) on Wednesday, Aug. 19; 15% (14/91) on Thursday, Aug. 20; 15% (16/109) on Friday, Aug. 21; 3% (5/146) on Saturday, Aug. 22; and 14% (11/78) on Sunday, Aug. 23.

According to AZDHS, 20,238 tests have been conducted on county residents since the start of the pandemic.

Of the 16,350 tests for the actual virus, 12% of the individuals have tested positive. Of the 3,888 serology tests, which determine only if the individual had the virus in the past, 6.6% have been positive.

Statewide on Tuesday, Aug. 25, AZDHS was reporting 21 deaths, and 859 new cases from 5,451 tests for a positivity rate of 16%. More than 199,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 4,792 have died.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting nearly 5.8 million confirmed cases and 177,302 deaths on Tuesday, Aug. 25. The U.S. leads the world in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Face masks are mandatory when entering businesses in Kingman until Sept. 1.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.