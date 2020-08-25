OFFERS
Navajo man asks to halt execution while seeking clemency

Lezmond Mitchell, the only Native American man on death row, has asked a judge to halt his execution while he seeks clemency. (Photo by Tim Evanson/Creative Commons)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: August 25, 2020 3:16 p.m.

WASHINGTON - The only Native American man on federal death row is asking a judge to halt his execution until he receives a determination to his clemency petition from the Justice Department and President Donald Trump.

Lezmond Mitchell’s lawyers filed papers in federal court in Washington seeking to delay his execution, which is currently scheduled for Wednesday at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute, Indiana.

The Navajo government has asked officials to spare his life on the basis of cultural beliefs and sovereignty. Tribal leaders appealed to Trump and AG William Barr, asking them to call off the execution.

Mitchell submitted a clemency petition to the Justice Department after his execution was scheduled earlier this summer. Two prior petitions had been denied in 2017 and 2019.

In the court filing, Mitchell’s attorneys wrote that Justice Department attorney Kira Gillespie, told them she “could not say whether it would be possible to ensure a clemency decision one way or the other” before the execution date.

Mitchell and a co-defendant stabbed a 63-year-old woman nearly three dozen times and then forced her granddaughter, 9, to sit next to the body as they drove about 40 miles, before slitting the young girl’s throat. She was still breathing, so they dropped rocks on her head, killing her, too. Mitchell stole the woman’s car and later robbed a trading post in Red Valley, Arizona.

Under federal law, Native American tribes can decide whether they want their citizens subjected to the death penalty for a set of crimes involving Natives on tribal land. Nearly all 574 federally recognized tribes, including the Navajo Nation, have opted out.

Mitchell was the first Native American sentenced to death since the resumption of the federal death penalty in 1994.

