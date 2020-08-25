Obituary | Dorothy Lee (Hodges) Brown

Born on Oct. 25, 1938 in Kingman and passed quietly away at her home on Aug. 16, 2020. Granny is preceded in death by her husband Richard and oldest son John. Dorothy leaves behind a legacy in her children Frank (Nora), Clay (Michelle) and Lori with 13 grandchildren and 32 (and counting) great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and boatloads of friends and fishermen. Her love for and pride of Kingman and Mohave County was only surpassed by her love of serving others. Over the years, Granny served on several City committees, including Parks and Recreation and the Palo Christi development group. She also served on the Kingman Cancer Care Unit, was on the board of the Senior Center, was a volunteer at the Mohave County Museum and also served on their board, and was both a member and past president of the Daughters of the Mohave County Pioneers. In addition, Granny was very active in her religion and served there in many capacities. She really missed going to church due to all of the closures. Long-term residents of Kingman will remember Granny as a business owner; her first business was an ice cream truck that she and Grandpa owned with her parents. The next business, as many will remember, was the Senior Taco, which later, she moved and combined with the Dairy Queen on Stockton Hill Road. Paramount to all that she did, she loved her family, and even with all the grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she rarely forgot their birthdays always sending birthday cards and token birthday money. She will be sorely missed, but will live on forever in our hearts and minds. There will be a closed casket viewing Friday, Aug. 28 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Sutton Memorial Funeral Chapel, followed by a memorial service on Saturday, Aug. 29 at Recreational Area No. 1 in Hualapai Mountain Park from noon to 2 p.m. (no green chili burritos will be served).