Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Aug. 25
Obituary | Marjorie Helen Baca

Marjorie Helen Baca

Marjorie Helen Baca

Originally Published: August 25, 2020 5:49 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, August 25, 2020 5:54 PM

Marjorie Helen Baca passed away peacefully in her home Aug. 20, 2020, just four days shy of her 91st birthday. She was a woman of great courage and strength.

She was a matriarch to her family whom she cared for and loved more than life itself. She is survived by her daughter, Roxane (John) Mazurkiewicz, and step-sons, Wayne and Bobby Baca; her grandchildren, Rena (Craig) Brady, Robert James (Sherri) Smith, Lori (Keith) Rainey, Mike Williams, Cari (TJ) Lee, James Redwine, River Redwine and Zander Redwine; and too many great-grandchildren to mention.

She was preceded in death by her husband Donald Baca; son, Luther V. Redwine; daughter, Sandra Lee Stricklett; and grandson, Charles Mazurkiewicz.

Her love and smile will be missed, but will forever remain in our hearts. Services will be Saturday, Aug. 29 at 11 a.m. at the Mormon Church, 3180 Rutherford St., Kingman. A gathering will take place at her home afterwards.

