Obituary | Marjorie Helen Baca
Updated as of Tuesday, August 25, 2020 5:54 PM
Marjorie Helen Baca passed away peacefully in her home Aug. 20, 2020, just four days shy of her 91st birthday. She was a woman of great courage and strength.
She was a matriarch to her family whom she cared for and loved more than life itself. She is survived by her daughter, Roxane (John) Mazurkiewicz, and step-sons, Wayne and Bobby Baca; her grandchildren, Rena (Craig) Brady, Robert James (Sherri) Smith, Lori (Keith) Rainey, Mike Williams, Cari (TJ) Lee, James Redwine, River Redwine and Zander Redwine; and too many great-grandchildren to mention.
She was preceded in death by her husband Donald Baca; son, Luther V. Redwine; daughter, Sandra Lee Stricklett; and grandson, Charles Mazurkiewicz.
Her love and smile will be missed, but will forever remain in our hearts. Services will be Saturday, Aug. 29 at 11 a.m. at the Mormon Church, 3180 Rutherford St., Kingman. A gathering will take place at her home afterwards.
- Hualapai Mountains Ridge Fire expands to 500 acres
- Ridge Fire in Hualapai burns 85 acres
- Heat warning extended, chance of storms in forecast for Kingman
- 10 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed by the Mohave County Department
- Showers, thunderstorms and heat warning for Kingman area through Wednesday, Aug. 19
- Coronavirus kills 2 more Kingman-area residents
- Arizona clears 2 counties to partially reopen schools
- Ridge Fire grows, but Pine Lake not threatened
- Update: Police identify girl found alive and well on Gates Avenue
- Ridge Fire doubles in size to 2,200 acres
- Semi rollover closed westbound Interstate 40 in Kingman
- Two 13-year-old girls killed on quad that collided with pickup truck in Dolan Springs July 25
- Hualapai Mountains Ridge Fire expands to 500 acres
- Obituary
- 3 Lake Havasu City residents die from COVID-19
- Ridge Fire in Hualapai burns 85 acres
- Mohave County Election Results: Lingenfelter, Schuster, Bishop notch wins in GOP primary
- Last weeks COVID-19 cases have hit home in Mohave County
- Heat warning extended, chance of storms in forecast for Kingman
- Mohave County reports 17 new cases of COVID-19
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: