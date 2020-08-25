Obituary | Nancy Louise (Biberstein) Neuenschwander
Updated as of Tuesday, August 25, 2020 5:53 PM
Nancy Louise (Biberstein) Neuenschwander passed away Aug. 8, 2020. She loved family, life and the heat. She was in control until the end surrounded by family. She is survived by her four children, Rick, Ron (Vicki), Rhina (Eileen) and Randy (Michelle); six grandchildren, Angie (Ron), Barry (Ashley), Eddie, Eve, Tyler and Nicole; six great-grandchildren, Ellie, Julie, Cece, Veronica, JJ and Rachael; and five siblings, Elsie, Dave, Ken and Gaynelle. Not to be forgotten. Remember her always. Facebook memorial online at https://bit.ly/3aU5Fla. Please make donations in lieu of flowers to Meals on Wheels, animal shelters or horse rescue organizations.
