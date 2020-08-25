OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Aug. 25
Weather  86.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Ridge Fire in Hualapais 87% contained

The base camp for fighting the Ridge Fire in the Hualapai Mountains is set up in the Mohave County Fairgrounds. Firefighters stopped the fire on Friday, Aug. 21, and now have it 87% contained. (Photo by Travis Rains/Kingman Miner)

The base camp for fighting the Ridge Fire in the Hualapai Mountains is set up in the Mohave County Fairgrounds. Firefighters stopped the fire on Friday, Aug. 21, and now have it 87% contained. (Photo by Travis Rains/Kingman Miner)

mugshot photo
By Miner Staff
Originally Published: August 25, 2020 5:20 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Ridge Fire in the Hualapai Mountains is now 87% contained and has not fluctuated much in size for the past few days, sitting at just over 3,000 acres.

There remain approximately 263 fire personnel addressing the incident, which is located some south of the Pine Lake community and has burned 3,079 acres. The fire started Sunday, Aug. 16 from a lightning strike.

“Yesterday, crews continued to mop up along the fire’s perimeter, extinguishing sources of heat and repairing suppression actions that could aggravated erosion from future rains. No smoke was observed from the fire,” wrote Southwest Incident Management Team No. 3 in a news release.

“Meanwhile, other resources continued to prepare a structure protection plan for Pine Lake and improve contingency lines in that area,” the release continued.

In addition to the actions taken above, local resources also focused on potential initial attack responses for fires generated by new lightning strikes.

The team wrote that on Tuesday, Aug. 25, several crews were to be reassigned to other incidents, while remaining resources were set to continue patrolling the fire perimeter and working on contingency lines. A road grader is also working to repair area roads that have been impacted by fire traffic.

There are no immediate threats to area ranches or communities from the fire, however, Pine Lake residents remain in “ready” status.

Mohave County residents are encouraged to sign up for the county's Code Red Emergency Notification System: https://bit.ly/2YhjBR5.

Hualapai Mountain Park remains closed due to a Declaration of Fire Emergency from the Mohave County Board of Supervisors. The park will remain closed for the duration of the emergency, or until the potential threat to the park is declared over.

According to InciWeb, the federal fire information system, the Ridge Fire has an estimated containment date of Tuesday, Sept. 1.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Mohave County Fairgrounds functioning as camp for Ridge Fire firefighters
Perimeter of Ridge Fire now 3.5 miles from Pine Lake community, still no threat to homes
Ridge Fire in Hualapai Mountains now 52% contained
Fire Camp: Mohave County Fairgrounds functioning as camp for Ridge Fire firefighters
Hualapai Mountains Ridge Fire expands to 500 acres
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State