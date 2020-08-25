Ridge Fire in Hualapais 87% contained

KINGMAN – The Ridge Fire in the Hualapai Mountains is now 87% contained and has not fluctuated much in size for the past few days, sitting at just over 3,000 acres.

There remain approximately 263 fire personnel addressing the incident, which is located some south of the Pine Lake community and has burned 3,079 acres. The fire started Sunday, Aug. 16 from a lightning strike.

“Yesterday, crews continued to mop up along the fire’s perimeter, extinguishing sources of heat and repairing suppression actions that could aggravated erosion from future rains. No smoke was observed from the fire,” wrote Southwest Incident Management Team No. 3 in a news release.

“Meanwhile, other resources continued to prepare a structure protection plan for Pine Lake and improve contingency lines in that area,” the release continued.

In addition to the actions taken above, local resources also focused on potential initial attack responses for fires generated by new lightning strikes.

The team wrote that on Tuesday, Aug. 25, several crews were to be reassigned to other incidents, while remaining resources were set to continue patrolling the fire perimeter and working on contingency lines. A road grader is also working to repair area roads that have been impacted by fire traffic.

There are no immediate threats to area ranches or communities from the fire, however, Pine Lake residents remain in “ready” status.

Mohave County residents are encouraged to sign up for the county's Code Red Emergency Notification System: https://bit.ly/2YhjBR5.

Hualapai Mountain Park remains closed due to a Declaration of Fire Emergency from the Mohave County Board of Supervisors. The park will remain closed for the duration of the emergency, or until the potential threat to the park is declared over.

According to InciWeb, the federal fire information system, the Ridge Fire has an estimated containment date of Tuesday, Sept. 1.