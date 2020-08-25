OFFERS
Tue, Aug. 25
Weather Service warns of high heat for Kingman

Pools will be a popular place to cool off in Kingman this week, with the National Weather Service issuing an excessive heat warning and temperatures topping 100 degrees. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: August 25, 2020 4:03 p.m.

KINGMAN – An excessive heat warning will remain in effect for the Kingman area through Thursday, Aug. 27.

According to the National Weather Service, the high temperature on Wednesday, Aug. 26 will be 104 degrees, coupled with east-northeast winds of 6-14 mph and gusts as high as 11 mph.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a high of 103 with winds of 6-15 mph and gusts to 23 mph out of the east-southeast, changing to southwest in the afternoon.

Overnight lows on both Wednesday and Thursday will be in the mid-70s.

Temperatures will cool slightly over the weekend, with highs near 100 and overnight lows in the mid-70s.

The National Weather Service recommends that people take extra precautions during times of excessive heat.

If possible, strenuous activities should be completed during the early morning or evening, the agency wrote on its website. Lightweight and loose-fitting clothing should be worn, and those spending any time outside should drink plenty of water.

Young children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles.

Information provided by the National Weather Service

