Mohave County suffers 3 more deaths from COVID-19

KINGMAN – Complications of COVID-19 claimed the lives of three Lake Havasu City residents, the Mohave County Department of Public Health reported the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 25.

The deaths in the Lake Havasu medical service area included two patients in the 70-79 age bracket, and one age 80-89.

County health officials also confirmed 11 new cases of COVID-19, including two cases in the sprawling Kingman medical service area involving patients age 30-39. There were also six new cases reported for the Bullhead City service area, and three in the Lake Havasu City service area.

While the county was reporting on Tuesday that 3,485 residents have contracted the virus and 189 have died, the Arizona Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 calculations for the county were far higher on Wednesday, Aug. 26, with the state reporting 55 more cases and 10 more deaths than the county has calculated.

The number of new cases and deaths appears to be declining again in the county, after leveling off for a week. County Public Health Director Denise Burley told the supervisors on Monday, Aug. 24 that the county is making “definitive progress.”

In the seven-day period ending Monday, Aug. 17 the county reported 164 new cases and 16 deaths, according to county news releases. Another 147 cases and 12 deaths were reported for the week ending Monday, Aug. 24.

Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s three medical service areas with 77 deaths, followed by Kingman with 63 and Lake Havasu City with 49.

The county no longer reports the number of cases in each medical service area. Broken down by cities and communities, the county on Tuesday was listing 1,058 confirmed cases for Lake Havasu City, 1,015 for Bullhead City, 459 for Kingman, 297 for Fort Mohave, 200 for Mohave Valley, 88 for Golden Valley, 73 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield, and 49 described only as “other cities.” A new category – “tribal or city not provided” – was added recently to the county’s website, and currently lists 245 cases.

The average age of death of a COVID-19 victim in the county is 76.1 years, while the age of the average patient is 48.2 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 5%, meaning one out of 20 individuals who contracts the virus dies. Approximately 1.6% of the county’s population has been infected. About 54% of the patients have been female. A majority of cases in the county – 51% -- involve individuals age 49 and younger.

The positivity rate for tests conducted on county residents remained high on Tuesday, Aug. 25. According to daily test data released by AZDHS for Tuesday, there were seven new cases of the virus from 47 tests in the county for a positivity rate of 15%.

AZDHS had reported a positivity rate for Mohave County of 35% (43/121) on Wednesday, Aug. 19; 15% (14/91) on Thursday, Aug. 20; 15% (16/109) on Friday, Aug. 21; 3% (5/146) on Saturday, Aug. 22; 14% (11/78) on Sunday, Aug. 23; and 30% (34/114) on Monday, Aug. 24.

According to AZDHS, 20,285 tests have been conducted on county residents since the start of the pandemic.

Of the 16,394 tests for the actual virus, 12% of the individuals have tested positive. Of the 3,891 serology tests, which determine only if the individual had the virus in the past, 6.7% have been positive, a percentage that has been rising for more than a month.

Statewide on Wednesday, Aug. 26, AZDHS was reporting 104 deaths, and 187 new cases from 5,341 tests for a positivity rate of 4%. More than 199,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 4,896 have died.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting nearly 5.8 million confirmed cases and 178,526 deaths on Wednesday, Aug. 26. The U.S. leads the world in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Face masks are mandatory when entering businesses in Kingman until Sept. 1.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.