Ridge Fire 91% contained, smaller fire starts off of Highway 93 South

KINGMAN – The Ridge Fire, which burned 3,079 acres in the Hualapai Mountains before firefighters gained the upper hand on Aug. 21, is 91% contained as of Wednesday, Aug. 26. Meanwhile, a new, smaller wildfire has broken out in the mountains off of South Highway 93.

The Pine Lake Fire District wrote on its Facebook page the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 25 that a new fire had started off of South Highway 93. Again, the suspected cause is a lightning strike.

“Upon first arrival the fire was reported to be about 5 acres,” the agency wrote. “The crews worked quickly to contain the fire and have a preliminary stop of forward progress at 12 acres. Crews will remain on site overnight and monitor.”

The fire district wrote that additional resources were requested to ensure full containment and control first thing Wednesday, Aug. 26.



There are now 174 fire personnel working the Ridge Fire, down from 263 a day ago. The change in personnel comes as the Southwest Area Type 2 Management Team No. 3, capable of handling larger incidents, has transferred command back to local fire organizations.

The fire started Sunday, Aug. 16 from a lightning strike, and no additional fire growth has taken place since Aug. 21, according to InciWeb, the federal fire information system.

There are no evacuations in place at this time, though residents of Pine Lake remain in “ready status.” The wildfire still has an estimated containment date of Tuesday, Sept. 1.