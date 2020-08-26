Ridge Fire 91% contained, smaller fire starts off of Highway 93 South
KINGMAN – The Ridge Fire, which burned 3,079 acres in the Hualapai Mountains before firefighters gained the upper hand on Aug. 21, is 91% contained as of Wednesday, Aug. 26. Meanwhile, a new, smaller wildfire has broken out in the mountains off of South Highway 93.
The Pine Lake Fire District wrote on its Facebook page the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 25 that a new fire had started off of South Highway 93. Again, the suspected cause is a lightning strike.
“Upon first arrival the fire was reported to be about 5 acres,” the agency wrote. “The crews worked quickly to contain the fire and have a preliminary stop of forward progress at 12 acres. Crews will remain on site overnight and monitor.”
The fire district wrote that additional resources were requested to ensure full containment and control first thing Wednesday, Aug. 26.
There are now 174 fire personnel working the Ridge Fire, down from 263 a day ago. The change in personnel comes as the Southwest Area Type 2 Management Team No. 3, capable of handling larger incidents, has transferred command back to local fire organizations.
The fire started Sunday, Aug. 16 from a lightning strike, and no additional fire growth has taken place since Aug. 21, according to InciWeb, the federal fire information system.
There are no evacuations in place at this time, though residents of Pine Lake remain in “ready status.” The wildfire still has an estimated containment date of Tuesday, Sept. 1.
- Hualapai Mountains Ridge Fire expands to 500 acres
- Heat warning extended, chance of storms in forecast for Kingman
- 10 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed by the Mohave County Department
- Ridge Fire in Hualapai burns 85 acres
- Coronavirus kills 2 more Kingman-area residents
- Update: Police identify girl found alive and well on Gates Avenue
- Arizona clears 2 counties to partially reopen schools
- Ridge Fire grows, but Pine Lake not threatened
- Survivors’ stories: These Mohave County residents had the virus and shared their stories
- Ridge Fire doubles in size to 2,200 acres
- Semi rollover closed westbound Interstate 40 in Kingman
- Hualapai Mountains Ridge Fire expands to 500 acres
- Two 13-year-old girls killed on quad that collided with pickup truck in Dolan Springs July 25
- Obituary
- 3 Lake Havasu City residents die from COVID-19
- Ridge Fire in Hualapai burns 85 acres
- Mohave County Election Results: Lingenfelter, Schuster, Bishop notch wins in GOP primary
- Last weeks COVID-19 cases have hit home in Mohave County
- Heat warning extended, chance of storms in forecast for Kingman
- Mohave County reports 17 new cases of COVID-19
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: