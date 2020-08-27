Kingman Mayor Jen Miles extends face-covering proclamation through 2020

KINGMAN – Kingman Mayor Jen Miles has extended her proclamation requiring that face coverings be worn by people over the age of 6 in all Kingman businesses open to the public through the end of 2020.

The City of Kingman wrote in a news release that both the state and county have seen downward trends in overall COVID-19 positive tests. However, the city wrote that “there remains a risk to the well-being of our citizens and additional strain on the healthcare facilities and workers in the City of Kingman,” because of the upcoming Labor Day holiday, schools reopening with hybrid options and the upcoming flu season.

“Based on this, Mayor Jen Miles will extend the proclamation that requires people to wear a face covering over their nose and mouth whenever they are patrons of businesses within the City of Kingman through Thursday, Dec. 31,” the city wrote.

The proclamation is subject to review prior to the end of the year if the Arizona Department of Health Services’ benchmarks show a manageable COVID-19 positivity rate baseline has been achieved, the release noted.

“Thank you to everyone who is wearing face coverings and protecting those around them,” Miles said in the release. “We are making progress. However, the positivity rates in our county must decline further in order for the Arizona Department of Health Services standards to allow certain businesses in Mohave County to reopen safely. Let’s each do our part to drive down the positivity rate and help them reopen. By wearing masks, we support each other and the efforts of schools and the many businesses whose own policies require face coverings.”

Businesses whose employees cannot observe physical distancing must require that their employees wear face coverings. Businesses can also refuse service to anyone not wearing a face covering.

Individuals are exempt from the proclamation:

while at an establishment, building or office space that has less than 10 persons provided that Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommended social distancing is maintained between each person.

for those who fall into the CDC's guidance for those who should not wear face coverings due to a medical or mental health condition or developmental disability.

for children under age 6.

as part of a religious ceremony or service.

for restaurant or similar business patrons while they are eating or drinking. If a patron is not seated at their table or other designated eating area, a face covering is required if social distancing cannot be accomplished.

for individuals exercising outdoors, or while walking or exercising with other people who are within a small group of people they closely and frequently associate with, as long as physical distancing from others is maintained.

for individuals congregating outdoors with other people not within a small group of people they are closely and frequently associated with, face coverings are required when physical distancing is not maintained.

in settings where it is not practical or feasible to wear a face covering, including when obtaining or rendering goods or services, such as the receipt of dental services or medical treatments, or while swimming.

when a person is in an office or vehicle (or similar space) where others are not present.

- for public safety employees and/or emergency responders and/or field employees engaged in essential functions, when wearing the face covering would interfere with or limit their ability to carry out their duties or functions.

for individuals complying with the directions of public safety employees.

at federal, state and other Mohave County facilities.

The Kingman Police Department will continue working to educate the public on the proclamation, and provide face coverings when possible.

The city reminded residents that 911 should not be utilized to report non-compliance with the proclamation. Instead, complaints can be filed online at https://bit.ly/3b4gtO0.

Information provided by the City of Kingman