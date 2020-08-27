Mayor: Masks required through Dec. 31 in Kingman

KINGMAN – Kingman Mayor Jen Miles has extended her proclamation requiring that face coverings be worn by people over the age of 6 in all Kingman businesses open to the public through the end of 2020.

The City of Kingman wrote in a news release that both the state and county have seen downward trends in overall COVID-19 positive tests. However, the city wrote that “there remains a risk to the well-being of our citizens and additional strain on the healthcare facilities and workers in the City of Kingman,” because of the upcoming Labor Day holiday, schools reopening with hybrid options and the upcoming flu season.

“Based on this, Mayor Jen Miles will extend the proclamation that requires people to wear a face covering over their nose and mouth whenever they are patrons of businesses within the City of Kingman through Thursday, Dec. 31,” the city wrote.

Based on community members’ reactions to the news on the Miner’s Facebook page, some are applauding the mayor’s decision while others are less than thrilled, to say the least. Comments range from “great job” and “thank you for helping to stop the spread,” to “this is getting ridiculous” and “[I] will just have to spend my money somewhere else.”

Bridget Langston, organizer of multiple anti-face-covering protests and initiatives, called the extension “outrageous.”

“I don’t know if there’s a word to describe the absurdity of this,” Langston said. “I don’t think there is; it’s so outrageous.”

Vice Mayor Travis Lingenfelter, who “respectfully disagreed” with the mayor’s initial proclamation, said he continues to disagree with the extension. He said members of council were made aware of the decision via email the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 26, “so there was really no discussion about it.”

He also stated his belief that City Attorney Carl Cooper’s legal advice on the matter, in regards to the argument that the mayor’s proclamation expired after 72 hours as it was not ratified by the majority of council, is incorrect. Cooper previously told the Miner the 72-hour window does not apply to the mayor’s proclamation.

Lingenfelter pointed to multiple instances in which he said Cooper’s legal opinion was incorrect, citing the attorney’s advice on the sales tax and write-in candidate issues that had to be settled in court. The vice mayor said he believes Cooper is wrong when it comes to the 72-hour window as well.

In fact, for the Tuesday, Sept. 15 Kingman City Council meeting, Lingenfelter has asked that an item be added to the agenda suggesting the city receive an outside legal opinion on the issue.

“I don’t agree with it,” the vice mayor again said of the extension. “I think there are some important and disputed policy questions that need to be debated by the full common council. In my view, we’ve been completely sidelined for months on this issue, and it needs to stop.”

The proclamation is subject to review prior to the end of the year if the Arizona Department of Health Services’ benchmarks show a manageable COVID-19 positivity rate baseline has been achieved, the news release noted.

“Thank you to everyone who is wearing face coverings and protecting those around them,” Miles said in the release. “We are making progress. However, the positivity rates in our county must decline further in order for the Arizona Department of Health Services standards to allow certain businesses in Mohave County to reopen safely. Let’s each do our part to drive down the positivity rate and help them reopen. By wearing masks, we support each other and the efforts of schools and the many businesses whose own policies require face coverings.”

Businesses whose employees cannot observe physical distancing must require that their employees wear face coverings. Businesses can also refuse service to anyone not wearing a face covering.

There are exemptions to the face mask requirement. Individuals are exempt:

while at an establishment, building or office space that has less than 10 persons provided that Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommended social distancing is maintained between each person.

for those who fall into the CDC's guidance for those who should not wear face coverings due to a medical or mental health condition or developmental disability.

for children under age 6.

as part of a religious ceremony or service.

for restaurant or similar business patrons while they are eating or drinking. If a patron is not seated at their table or other designated eating area, a face covering is required if social distancing cannot be accomplished.

for individuals exercising outdoors, or while walking or exercising with other people who are within a small group of people they closely and frequently associate with, as long as physical distancing from others is maintained.

for individuals congregating outdoors with other people not within a small group of people they are closely and frequently associated with, face coverings are required when physical distancing is not maintained.

in settings where it is not practical or feasible to wear a face covering, including when obtaining or rendering goods or services, such as the receipt of dental services or medical treatments, or while swimming.

when a person is in an office or vehicle (or similar space) where others are not present.

for public safety employees and/or emergency responders and/or field employees engaged in essential functions, when wearing the face covering would interfere with or limit their ability to carry out their duties or functions.

for individuals complying with the directions of public safety employees.

at federal, state and other Mohave County facilities.

The Kingman Police Department will continue working to educate the public on the proclamation, and provide face coverings when possible.

The city reminded residents that 911 should not be utilized to report non-compliance with the proclamation. Instead, complaints can be filed online at https://bit.ly/3b4gtO0.