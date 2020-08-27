Mohave County suffers 6 more deaths from COVID-19

KINGMAN – Six more Mohave County residents, all adults age 70 or older, have succumbed to complications of the coronavirus, according to the Mohave County Department of Public Health. The deaths, reported on Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 25-26, included a resident of the Kingman medical service area in the 70-79 age bracket.

Four Lake Havasu City service area residents – three age 70-79 and one age 80-89 – also died, as well as a Bullhead City resident age 90 or older. Sixty-four Kingman-area residents have now perished.

The six new deaths raised the toll in the county, by local health officials’ calculations, to 192. The 35 new cases announced on Tuesday and Wednesday pushed the case count over 3,500, with 3,512.

Those figures differ from data for Mohave County from the Arizona Department of Health Services, which on Thursday, Aug. 27 was reporting 56 more cases and 12 more deaths than county health officials reported.

Only three of the 35 new cases are in the Kingman area, and all of the patients are age 30-39. There were also 25 new cases in the Bullhead City area, six in Lake Havasu City and one in the Arizona Strip.

The number of new cases and deaths is declining in the county, after a deadly July when the county recorded 1,822 COVID-19 cases and 74 deaths.

County Health Director Denise Burley told the Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Monday, Aug. 24 the county is making “definitive progress.”

In the seven-day period ending Monday, Aug. 17 the county reported 164 new cases and 16 deaths, according to county news releases. Another 147 cases and 12 deaths were reported for the week ending Monday, Aug. 24.

Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s three medical service areas with 78 deaths, followed by Kingman with 64 and Lake Havasu City with 50.

The county no longer reports the total number of cases by medical service area. Broken down by cities and communities, the county website on Thursday, Aug. 27 was listing 1,063 confirmed cases for Lake Havasu City, 1,023 for Bullhead City, 461 for Kingman, 309 for Fort Mohave, 203 for Mohave Valley, 88 for Golden Valley, 74 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield, and 50 described only as “other cities.” A new category – “tribal or city not provided” – was added recently to the county’s website, and currently lists 241 cases.

The average age of death of a COVID-19 victim in the county is 76.2 years, while the age of the average patient is 48.1 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 5%, meaning one out of 20 individuals who contracts the virus dies. Approximately 1.6% of the county’s population has been infected. About 54% of the patients have been female. A majority of cases in the county – 52% – involve individuals age 49 and younger.

The positivity rate for tests conducted on county residents remained high on Wednesday, Aug. 26. According to daily test data released by AZDHS for Wednesday, there were 25 new cases of the virus from 58 tests in the county for a positivity rate of 43%.

AZDHS had reported a positivity rate for Mohave County of 15% (14/91) on Thursday, Aug. 20; 15% (16/109) on Friday, Aug. 21; 3% (5/146) on Saturday, Aug. 22; 14% (11/78) on Sunday, Aug. 23; 30% (34/114) on Monday, Aug. 24; and 15% (7/47) on Tuesday, Aug. 25.

According to AZDHS, 20,343 tests have been conducted on county residents since the start of the pandemic.

Of the 16,442 tests for the actual virus, 12% of the individuals have tested positive. Of the 3,901 serology tests, which determine only if the individual had the virus in the past, 6.7% have been positive, a percentage that has been rising for more than a month.

Statewide on Thursday, Aug. 27, AZDHS was reporting 33 deaths, and 680 new cases from 9,115 tests for a positivity rate of 7%. More than 200,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 4,929 have died.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting more than 5.8 million confirmed cases and 179,725 deaths on Thursday, Aug. 27. The U.S. leads the world in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Face masks are mandatory when entering businesses in Kingman until Dec. 31.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.