Obituary | Ella Louise Johnson
Ella Johnson, a long-time Kingman resident, passed away on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 just shy of her 88th birthday. She was born in Globe, Arizona. Ella attended Globe High School with her high school sweetheart, Harold “HI” Johnson, and they married in Globe in 1950. They were married a wonderful 61 years before HI passed.
Ella was a dedicated Kingman resident and proud member of the Kingman Mohave Museum where she served in various capacities, from volunteer to President of the Kingman Historical Society. She loved to travel, play golf and play cards with friends and family alike. She was a kind, loving and devoted wife to HI and devoted mother to Terry and Jerry, and cherished grandmother and great- grandmother. She is survived by her son, Terry and daughter-in-law Brenda Johnson; grandchildren Wesley and Nicci Johnson, Robin “Nikki” Johnson, Chelsey Bradshaw Johnson and Cody Johnson; and great-granddaughters Ryleigh and Sydnee Johnson.
Due to COVID restrictions, in lieu of memorial services, donations can be made to the Kingman Mohave Museum in Ella’s name. She will be laid to rest in peace with HI and their son, Jerry, in Globe, Arizona.
