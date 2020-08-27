Obituary Notice | Donald Dean Button
Originally Published: August 27, 2020 5:53 p.m.
Donald Dean Button was born in Stafford, Kansas on Thursday, Feb. 23, 1950, and passed on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in Kingman, Arizona. Donald was 70 years old.
Most Read
- Hualapai Mountains Ridge Fire expands to 500 acres
- 10 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed by the Mohave County Department
- Survivors’ stories: These Mohave County residents had the virus and shared their stories
- Arizona clears 2 counties to partially reopen schools
- Coronavirus kills 2 more Kingman-area residents
- Ridge Fire grows, but Pine Lake not threatened
- Ridge Fire doubles in size to 2,200 acres
- Update: Police identify girl found alive and well on Gates Avenue
- Ridge Fire in Hualapai Mountains now 52% contained
- Heat warning extended, chance of storms in forecast for Kingman
- Semi rollover closed westbound Interstate 40 in Kingman
- Hualapai Mountains Ridge Fire expands to 500 acres
- Two 13-year-old girls killed on quad that collided with pickup truck in Dolan Springs July 25
- Obituary
- 3 Lake Havasu City residents die from COVID-19
- Ridge Fire in Hualapai burns 85 acres
- Mohave County Election Results: Lingenfelter, Schuster, Bishop notch wins in GOP primary
- Last weeks COVID-19 cases have hit home in Mohave County
- Heat warning extended, chance of storms in forecast for Kingman
- Mohave County reports 17 new cases of COVID-19
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: