Rants and Raves | August 28, 2020

I also enjoy Rants and Raves. It makes me realize how many decent people live in our city compared to all the nuts loose on our streets.

If Democrats must be labeled Rave – Call them Christians when they want money to fund abortion clinics to kill their babies? Yeah, right!

Am I watching the Republican convention? Heck, no. After four years of President Trump’s lies, I could not take another four days.

John McCain Rave – John McCain was a RINO; no courage, character or principle applies to him. If he had any of those qualities he would have run as a liberal Democrat but he knew he wouldn’t get elected in Arizona under that label.

I watched the postmaster general deny and deny at his hearing and came to a conclusion: Remember the old saying “Tell me who your friends are, and I’ll tell you who you are.”

Republican convention features rising stars and dark warnings – The RNC has showcased everyday Americans and the fact, with Donald Trump, every life is God-made and important. The Christian, honor-God-almighty element was heavy throughout the first three nights. No taking “under God” out as the Democrats did.

Republican convention features rising stars and dark warnings – Rising stars cow-towing to the “dear one,” sewing hate and fear and lots of old racial tropes! Where is the plan to save the country from the pandemic and economic downfall? There is no plan! Pap is all they got!

Trump Bidding for Pennsylvania – Unbelievable, Biden has put bar maid Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in charge of the very fake “climate change,” which could destroy American jobs, and Beto O’Rourke will be in charge of taking our guns. That’s Biden’s sick plan. AOC, an America-hating communist.

Guest column: If you like birds and fish, hug a cow – Why didn’t Sharon and Pat O’Toole mention the real drain on the Kingman aquifer – alfalfa raised on Kingman water then shipped to Saudi Arabia. I hope something changes before we run out of water.

CDC quietly put out new guidelines on testing after being pressured by Trump. Trump is getting desperate to win re-election so he wants COVID numbers not to increase which illustrates his lack of leadership in dealing with the pandemic.

This mask (business) needs to be over. You are destroying business via online shopping. It is now Aug. 25 and this idiotic, unnecessary proclamation is a rotten egg. People hate it. It’s bull. End it.

Postal chief urges voters to return mail-in ballots early – After sabotaging the U.S. Postal Service, causing inconvenience to millions, this Trump acolyte now says get your ballots in early? He should be removed, and the postal service restored to full capacity!

GOP delegates open convention – First night hit it out of the ballpark. Made you thrilled all over again to be an American. CNN cut Trump off halfway through as Anderson Cooper explained Trump lied. God forbid there was any lying on CNN.

First Lady Melania Trump speaks at RNC that we should have a president that speaks the truth. How absurd, when her husband has told more than 20,000 lies as of July 2020. I guess they’re both liars.

Contact tracing will be even more difficult now that Trump has pressured CDC to curtail their testing guidelines in hopes of helping his political standing. All Trump cares about is poll numbers, not American lives.

Congratulations go out to the Kingman Farmers Market at Thunder-Rode and the Thunder-Rode bikers who raised $482 at their bike wash to be donated to homeless veterans.

Why are so many Kingman businesses so unprofessional? I have contacted three metal fabrication shops several times and no one will even give me a call back. No wonder people go out of town to do business. I will now!

Republican convention features rising stars and dark warnings – It was wonderful seeing the Navajo VP speak about Christianity and Trump. Have never seen any party acknowledge the Navajos, but Trump will visit Navajoland because he loves all people and wants them prosperous. I can hardly wait.

Had medical tests in December and thought I had paid all of it. Today I get a large bill from a diagnostic company in Texas for one of the procedures, due now. Surprise! There should be a law against this.

Tom Purcell Column: The Vanishing Art of Empathy – No one does empathy like Trump. Melania and Trump sat at the hospital with the wife of the congressman shot on the baseball field. The slain Parkland school student; Trump brought parents to him. Changed Obama/Biden law saving future students.

Flake backs Biden, makes a conservative case against Trump – Jeff Flake is a nobody, and nobody knows that more than Jeff Flake. He couldn’t name five things Biden has done in 47 years in Congress. Pathetic. I can name one. Joe illegally got millions for his entire family.

Flake backs Biden, makes a conservative case against Trump – Thank You, Sen. (Jeff) Flake, for choosing country above party, and speaking truth to power. It is time for people to wake up and smell not only the roses, but the skunkweeds! Time for real leadership to save our country!

Coronavirus testing slated for Sept. 11-12 in Kingman – It’s about time! No public testing since May. Time to think about a new health director.

The next election, which is the lesser evil: abortion rights, and Marxist-supporting candidates; or a fake Christian, racist, dictator president already in place? Our country is turning into a big joke now. No good leaders to choose from. We’re doomed!

Businesses heavily lobbied Ducey during the pandemic – And, as usual, our governor chose business over the health and welfare of the people of Arizona he was sworn to serve! That seems to be the credo of his party now: business and real estate “trump” saving lives!