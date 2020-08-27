Survivors’ stories: Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Anguis had the virus and shared her story

The coronavirus has infected 3,512 Mohave County residents, and one out of 20 has died. This week the Miner will tell the stories of three of the survivors – a homebody, a beer lover who sings for a living, and a skeptical Mohave County supervisor.

The skeptic

Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius of District 2 was not a fan of making a big deal of COVID-19, and was against both shutting the economy down and mass diagnostic testing. Even after experiencing the coronavirus first-hand, she is sticking to her guns.

“I realized I have a fever on [Sunday] June 21,” she said. “And it so happened I had a previously scheduled doctor’s appointment scheduled for June 23.”

Angius, a Bullhead City resident, had a low-grade fever, a headache, and a bit of a sore throat, but no breathing issues. But her doctor convinced her to take the COVID-19 test and she did.

Angius stated many times that she thinks that if people suffer from mild symptoms, they should concentrate on staying home and following the guidance instead of fervently seeking to get tested. If not for her doctor’s persuasion, Angius said she would have had done exactly that.

Her results came back quickly, on Thursday, June 25 and by that time she already felt better. She was contacted by MCDPH that weekend for a contact investigation.

“I’ve had colds that were worse than that,” she said. Her fever was never higher than 100.2 degrees.

What bothered Angius the most in terms of symptoms was the loss of sense of taste and smell.

“It’s not a hundred percent back,” she said.

Angius didn’t use any medication except for Tylenol and she plans to donate her plasma for future COVID-19 research.