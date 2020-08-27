OFFERS
Thu, Aug. 27
Vets council awaits guidance on grant

Before spending any of the $500,000 it has received in grant funding, the Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council must wait for further instruction from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: August 27, 2020 2:44 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council is waiting for instruction from the Arizona Governor’s Office and the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development as to how it can spend the $500,000 it was awarded to expand services for homeless veterans.

The office of Gov. Doug Ducey announced in July a plan to distribute nearly $6 million from HUD’s Emergency Solutions Grant program to organizations that support Arizonans in need, combat homelessness and work to keep a roof over the head of Arizona families. The Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council is set to receive $500,000 of the approximately $4.35 million earmarked for shelters, programs and services that help homeless individuals and families.

Pat Farrell, president of the JAVC, explained that the organization must hold off on spending any money until it receives more information from the awarding agency.

“The governor and Col. (Wanda) Wright from the Arizona Department of Veterans Services want it to be spent on construction,” Farrell said of the money. “HUD wants it to be spent on COVID-19 relief. Either way, we have a plan to cover it, it’s just getting a valid determination of how the money is to be spent. If we do not get the right approvals in place, we could spend money and not get reimbursed for it.”

Farrell said the JAVC will spend the money and send a bill for review at the end of each month. If purchases meet the criteria, the council will be reimbursed. If not, then the JAVC takes a hit to the pocketbook.

“I want to make sure everything is understood before we go start spending money,” Farrell told his board on Tuesday, Aug. 18. “We don’t want to spend money on something they don’t want us to.”

State