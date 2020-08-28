Mohave County Board of Supervisors COVID: Public Health calls for asymptomatic testing despite new CDC guidelines

KINGMAN – Despite new CDC guidelines that currently recommend limiting testing of people/contacts with COVID-19 symptoms only, Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley said she will continue efforts to bring testing opportunities to the county regardless if people are “symptomatic or not.”

At the Thursday, Aug. 27 board of supervisors’ meeting Burley recognized Mohave County didn’t get enough testing, which possibly influenced our current positivity rate, measured by the Arizona Department of Health Services, that keeps schools and certain businesses closed.

Burley offered details on the upcoming U.S. Department of Health and Human Services drive-in testing events, two in each major community – no symptoms required to get tested.

Kingman will test from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 11 and Saturday, Sept. 12 at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd.

Bullhead City will test now in modified hours from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept 10 and Saturday, Sept 12 at the Bullhead City Police Department parking lot.

Lake Havasu City will test from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13 and Monday, Sept. 14 at the parking lot of the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center.

The test will be self-administered, with a nasal swab, but not very invasive, Burley said.

There are 1,000 tests per community available, but the registration link is not created yet.

At the same time, the county worries – after a low-attended testing event in Bullhead City – that the public is discouraged from testing. Supervisor Hildy Angius of District 2 appealed to residents to take the adventage of those events and get tested even if they don’t have a particular reason.

Another worry is the upcoming testing of all 3,300 inmates in Arizona State Prison – Kingman, a privately run minimum/medium-security prison in Golden Valley. Since the prison is private, it is likely that positive cases will be included in the county’s numbers, Burley said.

After a lively discussion, District 1 Supervisor Gary Watson made a motion to make sure that will not happen.

“We are doing a great job in Mohave County Jail,” he said. Since the county doesn’t have control over that population, it wouldn’t be fair to include COVID-19 cases from the prison into the Mohave County cases count, he indicated.

In a vote 5:0, the supervisors gave County Manager Sam Elters the power to communicate with the ADHS and remove prison numbers from the county’s count.

Mohave County Environmental Health Manager Ron Balsamo elaborated on the process his team is currently implementing in terms of business violations reported by the public.

He said a business gets visited twice with “educational and technical assistance,” after which, if the violation continues, they would visit for the third time with a written warning. Only from there, the matter would be transferred to the law enforcement.

Balsamo said he received 20 violation claims so far and he needed to visit for the second time with five businesses. There was no need for the third visit so far, he said.

But Supervisor Buster Johnson of District 3 was not impressed with the process and observed that such rules are not fair towards businesses that follow the guidelines without protesting.

Burley praised the hard work of county’s investigators, who completed 77.4 % of county’s investigations so far.

“They continue to close the gap,” she said, adding the remaining 23% all have been initiated.

In fact, as Burley said, Mohave County Department of Public Health is starting to catch up with new cases, contacting them even the same day they are reported.

Johnson, however, pointed out that’s not true.

“Last night we had 19 cases in Bullhead and we have no idea about them,” he said, referring to information he received in a confidential report from the MCDPH.

Burley explained that this particular piece of information comes from a different source than MEDSIS [Medical Electronic Disease Surveillance Intelligence System by the ADHS) so it could not have had been reported yet.

“I don’t quite understand,” said Johnson, who thought, as he said, that MCDPH made the most current cases their priority.

He also appealed to Burley to not confuse the public with daily deduplication processes that makes the county’s cases county tricky day to day.

He suggested to either do the deduplication once a month or with an appropriate daily explanation.