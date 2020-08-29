City may pay to move cable for Rancho Santa Fe interchange

KINGMAN – Kingman City Council will address Rancho Santa Fe Traffic Interchange and Kingman Crossing considerations at its virtual meeting set for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1.

City staff has been in contact with Frontier Communications regarding a cable that will be in conflict with the proposed Rancho traffic interchange.

The relocation of the cable is estimated to cost $108,514, with payment responsibility falling to the city. Staff recommends council authorize up to $150,000 for the work.

Mohave Engineering Associates, Inc, applicant, has requested on behalf of property owner Pioneer Title Trust 9116 an extension of time for Kingman Crossing tract 1993. The single-family residential subdivision is approximately 261 acres with 1,149 lots, located on the south side of Airway Avenue between Castle Rock Road and Prospector Street.

The applicant requests an additional two-year time extension of the preliminary plan, as an original extension expired Feb. 20, 2020. The first extension was granted due to a redesign of the plat accommodating Kingman Crossing Boulevard.

Council will also consider approval of the Parks, Open Space, Trails and Recreation Master Plan that evaluates parks, recreation facilities, trails, programs, services and more.

Council could also approve a facilities use agreement between the city and Mohave Community College. The agreement, if approved, would permit MCC to utilize certain equipment and portions of Fire Station 2, 1605 Harrison Ave., for educational purposes in relation to the MCC Fire Academy.

In other business, council will consider approving the purchase of a new self-contained breathing apparatus air compressor for the Kingman Fire Department, which would replace an “antiquated,” more than 20-year-old compressor. The fire department received an Assistance to Firefighters Grant for the purchase in the amount of $69,890, which will require a 10% match on the part of the city for a fiscal impact of about $7,000.

Council will receive several reports, including an annual update on the management services agreement with the Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District.

City staff will then provide an overview of pension tax obligations as a financing mechanism for the city’s Public Safety Personnel Retirement System unfunded liability.

A report on the public meeting process during the COVID-19 pandemic is also scheduled.

In-person attendance to the meeting is suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those wishing to submit public comments can contact the City Clerk’s Office no later than 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1. Comments can be submitted at cityclerk@cityofkingman.gov or by dropping them off at the clerk’s office at 310 N. Fourth St. They can also be mailed to the clerk’s office.

Members of the public can watch or listen to the meeting live via Channel 4 or at the city’s YouTube page, https://bit.ly/2MRgaKW.