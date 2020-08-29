Kingman religious leaders to learn about Arizona@Work
KINGMAN – Arizona@Work is inviting Kingman-area religious leaders to learn more about the services it offers so that their congregations will be aware of available local resources.
Arizona@Work, according to its website, is a statewide workforce development network working to help employers recruit, develop and retain employees.
Services and resources are also provided to job seekers.
“We are now living in a new world in how we engage people in need,” Arizona@Work wrote in a news release. “I’m sure requests for assistance have been coming from many of your congregation members.”
Arizona@Work will even assist job seekers with training they need to enter or re-enter the workforce. Additional services and resources include workshops to improve employability, having resumes posted on the statewide job database, career guidance and assessment, and more. Employers can take advantage of candidate matching and pre-screening, skills assessments, hiring events and more.
“We want to invite you as a religious leader in our community to come learn about what we do, so you can have resources to help your congregation,” the release continued.
The meeting will take place at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2 at the Mohave County Administration Building at 700 W. Beale St. in Kingman.
Information provided by Arizona@Work
- 10 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed by the Mohave County Department
- Survivors’ stories: These Mohave County residents had the virus and shared their stories
- Kingman Mayor Jen Miles extends face-covering proclamation through 2020
- Arizona clears 2 counties to partially reopen schools
- Mohave County Board of Supervisors COVID: Public Health calls for asymptomatic testing despite new CDC guidelines
- Ridge Fire in Hualapai Mountains now 52% contained
- Obituary
- Gyms in Mohave County facilities remain open, but now have restrictions
- Mohave County suffers 6 more deaths from COVID-19
- Obituary
- Semi rollover closed westbound Interstate 40 in Kingman
- Hualapai Mountains Ridge Fire expands to 500 acres
- Obituary
- 3 Lake Havasu City residents die from COVID-19
- Ridge Fire in Hualapai burns 85 acres
- Mohave County Election Results: Lingenfelter, Schuster, Bishop notch wins in GOP primary
- Last weeks COVID-19 cases have hit home in Mohave County
- Heat warning extended, chance of storms in forecast for Kingman
- Mohave County reports 17 new cases of COVID-19
- Kingman woman reportedly admits to shooting fiance
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: