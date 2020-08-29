Kingman religious leaders to learn about Arizona@Work

KINGMAN – Arizona@Work is inviting Kingman-area religious leaders to learn more about the services it offers so that their congregations will be aware of available local resources.

Arizona@Work, according to its website, is a statewide workforce development network working to help employers recruit, develop and retain employees.

Services and resources are also provided to job seekers.

“We are now living in a new world in how we engage people in need,” Arizona@Work wrote in a news release. “I’m sure requests for assistance have been coming from many of your congregation members.”

Arizona@Work will even assist job seekers with training they need to enter or re-enter the workforce. Additional services and resources include workshops to improve employability, having resumes posted on the statewide job database, career guidance and assessment, and more. Employers can take advantage of candidate matching and pre-screening, skills assessments, hiring events and more.

“We want to invite you as a religious leader in our community to come learn about what we do, so you can have resources to help your congregation,” the release continued.

The meeting will take place at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2 at the Mohave County Administration Building at 700 W. Beale St. in Kingman.

Information provided by Arizona@Work