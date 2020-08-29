Mohave County issues 11 building permits

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Aug. 21:

– Querry & Querry: Kingman; demo manufactured home, garage and storage shed.

– DeVault Electric: 5520 E. Peacock Road, Kingman; new 200 amp service.

– Chesapeake 3: Yucca; new 200 amp service for well only.

– Luther Mace: Kingman; replace 100 amp panel.

– McKenzie Electric: 8330 Boundary Peak Road, Mohave Valley; electric panel replacement.

– Diamond West Construction: 4182 N. Bank St., Kingman; new electrical outlets and plumbing for sink.

– Mohave Rancho Lumber: 18596 N. Squaw Drive, Dolan Springs; electric to well.

– Prince Pools: 4085 N. Van Nuys Road, Kingman; above-ground swimming pool.

– Blue Marlin Electric: Kingman; electrical panel 100 amp.

– Blue Marlin Electric: Golden Valley; adding electric to garage.

– Wise Electric: 4902 E. Buckboard Trail, Kingman; panel upgrade 200 amp.



The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Aug. 28:

– AJ’s Goods: 4636 Arnold Road, Kingman; antique shop.

– Schneider’s Surplus: 2651 Airway Ave., Kingman; antique shop.

– Green Pasture AZ: 601 S. Peralta Hills Drive, Anaheim, California; arts and crafts.

– Holden’s Auto Service: 2405 Airway Ave., Kingman; auto repair shop.

– Brackney’s BackFlo: 2870 E. Northfield Ave., Kingman; backflow service.

– Barber By Appointment: 2901 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; barber.

– Dandelion Bookkeeping: 3481 N. Yavapai St., Kingman; bookkeeping service.

– Distinctive Cabinetry & Design: 5331 W. 2400 St., Mendon, Utah; cabinet sales and design.

– Stanley Steemer: 3799 E. Ames Ave., Kingman; cleaning services.

– Arizona Epoxy Systems: 2445 W. 12 Street, Ste. 4, Tempe; floor installs.

– Cummings Group: 2510 Stockton Hill Road, Ste. B, Kingman; insurance.

– AG’$ $ervices: 2227 Lucille Ave., Kingman; personal services assistance.

– Ken’s Pool Cleaning Service of Kingman: 301 Monroe St., Kingman; pool service and maintenance.

– Oasis Pool and Lawn Care: 2370 E. McVicar Ave., Kingman; pool service and maintenance.

– Jimmy Johns: 3411 Stockton Hill Road, Ste. B, Kingman; fast food.

– Southwest Alarm Installation & Service: 2411 Kingman Ave., Kingman; retail service-alarms.

– Adobe Homes RV Wholesalers: 4265 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; wholesale merchandise.