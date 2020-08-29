Mohave County issues 11 building permits
Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Aug. 21:
– Querry & Querry: Kingman; demo manufactured home, garage and storage shed.
– DeVault Electric: 5520 E. Peacock Road, Kingman; new 200 amp service.
– Chesapeake 3: Yucca; new 200 amp service for well only.
– Luther Mace: Kingman; replace 100 amp panel.
– McKenzie Electric: 8330 Boundary Peak Road, Mohave Valley; electric panel replacement.
– Diamond West Construction: 4182 N. Bank St., Kingman; new electrical outlets and plumbing for sink.
– Mohave Rancho Lumber: 18596 N. Squaw Drive, Dolan Springs; electric to well.
– Prince Pools: 4085 N. Van Nuys Road, Kingman; above-ground swimming pool.
– Blue Marlin Electric: Kingman; electrical panel 100 amp.
– Blue Marlin Electric: Golden Valley; adding electric to garage.
– Wise Electric: 4902 E. Buckboard Trail, Kingman; panel upgrade 200 amp.
The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Aug. 28:
– AJ’s Goods: 4636 Arnold Road, Kingman; antique shop.
– Schneider’s Surplus: 2651 Airway Ave., Kingman; antique shop.
– Green Pasture AZ: 601 S. Peralta Hills Drive, Anaheim, California; arts and crafts.
– Holden’s Auto Service: 2405 Airway Ave., Kingman; auto repair shop.
– Brackney’s BackFlo: 2870 E. Northfield Ave., Kingman; backflow service.
– Barber By Appointment: 2901 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; barber.
– Dandelion Bookkeeping: 3481 N. Yavapai St., Kingman; bookkeeping service.
– Distinctive Cabinetry & Design: 5331 W. 2400 St., Mendon, Utah; cabinet sales and design.
– Stanley Steemer: 3799 E. Ames Ave., Kingman; cleaning services.
– Arizona Epoxy Systems: 2445 W. 12 Street, Ste. 4, Tempe; floor installs.
– Cummings Group: 2510 Stockton Hill Road, Ste. B, Kingman; insurance.
– AG’$ $ervices: 2227 Lucille Ave., Kingman; personal services assistance.
– Ken’s Pool Cleaning Service of Kingman: 301 Monroe St., Kingman; pool service and maintenance.
– Oasis Pool and Lawn Care: 2370 E. McVicar Ave., Kingman; pool service and maintenance.
– Jimmy Johns: 3411 Stockton Hill Road, Ste. B, Kingman; fast food.
– Southwest Alarm Installation & Service: 2411 Kingman Ave., Kingman; retail service-alarms.
– Adobe Homes RV Wholesalers: 4265 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; wholesale merchandise.
- 10 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed by the Mohave County Department
- Survivors’ stories: These Mohave County residents had the virus and shared their stories
- Kingman Mayor Jen Miles extends face-covering proclamation through 2020
- Arizona clears 2 counties to partially reopen schools
- Mohave County Board of Supervisors COVID: Public Health calls for asymptomatic testing despite new CDC guidelines
- Ridge Fire in Hualapai Mountains now 52% contained
- Obituary
- Gyms in Mohave County facilities remain open, but now have restrictions
- Mohave County suffers 6 more deaths from COVID-19
- Obituary
- Semi rollover closed westbound Interstate 40 in Kingman
- Hualapai Mountains Ridge Fire expands to 500 acres
- Obituary
- 3 Lake Havasu City residents die from COVID-19
- Ridge Fire in Hualapai burns 85 acres
- Mohave County Election Results: Lingenfelter, Schuster, Bishop notch wins in GOP primary
- Last weeks COVID-19 cases have hit home in Mohave County
- Heat warning extended, chance of storms in forecast for Kingman
- Mohave County reports 17 new cases of COVID-19
- Kingman woman reportedly admits to shooting fiance
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: