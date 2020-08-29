Mohave County records 22 new COVID-19 cases

KINGMAN – Another 22 cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County were confirmed by the Mohave County Department of Public Health on Thursday and Friday, Aug. 27-28.

The four new cases in the sprawling Kingman medical service area trended younger, with one each in the 11-19, 20-29, 30-39 and 40-49 age classifications. There were also 15 new cases in the Bullhead City service area and three in the Lake Havasu City service area.

The county has now reported 3,536 cases of COVID-19 in the county, while the Arizona Department of Health Service has tallied 3,597.

The county has recorded 192 deaths from complications of COVID-19, while AZDHS reports 202 deaths.

The number of new cases and deaths is declining in the county, after a deadly July when the county recorded 1,822 COVID-19 cases and 74 deaths.

County Health Director Denise Burley told the Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Monday, Aug. 24 that the county is making “definitive progress.”

In the seven-day period ending Monday, Aug. 17 the county reported 164 new cases and 16 deaths, according to county news releases. Another 129 cases and eight deaths were reported for the week ending Monday, Aug. 24.

Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s three medical service areas with 78 deaths, followed by Kingman with 64 and Lake Havasu City with 50.

The county no longer reports the total number of cases by medical service area. Broken down by cities and communities, the county website on Saturday, Aug. 29 was listing 1,068 confirmed cases for Lake Havasu City, 1,029 for Bullhead City, 467 for Kingman, 317 for Fort Mohave, 205 for Mohave Valley, 88 for Golden Valley, 74 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield, and 50 described only as “other cities.” A new category – “tribal or city not provided” – was added recently to the county’s website, and lists 241 cases.

The average age of death of a COVID-19 victim in the county is 76.2 years, while the age of the average patient is 48.1 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 5%, meaning one out of 20 individuals who contracts the virus dies. Approximately 1.6% of the county’s population has been infected. About 54% of the patients have been female. A majority of cases in the county – 52% – involve individuals age 49 and younger.

The positivity rate for tests conducted on county residents was lower on Friday, Aug. 28. According to daily test data released by AZDHS for Friday, there were 12 new cases of the virus from 92 tests in the county for a positivity rate of 13%.

AZDHS had reported a positivity rate for Mohave County of 15% (16/109) on Friday, Aug. 21; 3% (5/146) on Saturday, Aug. 22; 14% (11/78) on Sunday, Aug. 23; 30% (34/114) on Monday, Aug. 24; 15% (7/47) on Tuesday, Aug. 25; 43% (25/58) on Wednesday, Aug. 26; and 6% (19/309) on Thursday, Aug. 27.

According to AZDHS, 20,744 tests have been conducted on county residents since the start of the pandemic.

Of the 16,647 tests for the actual virus, 11.9% of the individuals have tested positive. Of the 4,097 serology tests, which determine only if the individual had the virus in the past, 6.8% have been positive, a number that has been rising.

Statewide on Saturday, Aug. 29, AZDHS was reporting 29 deaths, and 629 new cases from 9,215 tests for a positivity rate of 7%. More than 201,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 5,007 have died.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting nearly six million confirmed cases and 181,866 deaths on Saturday, Aug. 29. The U.S. leads the world in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Face masks are mandatory when entering businesses in Kingman until Dec. 31.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.