Obituary | Marlyn Bohol Dela Cruz

Marlyn Bohol Dela Cruz passed away peacefully with family by her side on Aug. 25, 2020. She was born on June 27, 1960 in Surigao del Norte, Mindanao, Philippines and relocated to Kingman in June 2016.

Marlyn, aka Merlina or Lina, was a kind, jolly, free-spirited woman who quickly made many friends here. She loved singing karaoke, dancing, cooking and attending events held by the Filipino-American Association of Kingman. She worked as a hair stylist in the Philippines for many years and had many satisfied customers wherever she went! With her skill and expertise, she made everyone look and feel their best!



She is survived by her husband, Engracio Dela Cruz; son, Graciano (Donny) Dela Cruz; daughters Evelyn Dela Cruz and Grace Dela Cruz-Hollod; grandsons Everiel Dela Cruz, Gaeveriel Dela Cruz, and Oliver Hollod, along with many other siblings and nieces and nephews. Engracio, Grace (and her husband, John) and Oliver reside in Kingman while most of the other family members reside in the Philippines.

Her love, smile, laugh and ability to make others happy will be forever missed. Viewing will be held at Sutton Memorial Funeral Home in Kingman starting at noon to 2pm.