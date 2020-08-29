OFFERS
Pandemic causing hard times for Kingman nonprofits that help in hard times

Rosa Gala, left, and James Haseltine sort clothes at St. Vincent de Paul Society in Kingman, 218 Beale St. (St. Vincent de Paul Society courtesy photo)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: August 29, 2020 6:50 p.m.

KINGMAN – Nonprofit organizations nationwide say the charitable sector is vulnerable due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While there’s plenty of giving for coronavirus relief efforts, donations to some local charities have plummeted at the exact time they had to cancel crucial fundraising events.

Big national groups, such as like United Way, the YMCA and the American Cancer Society, asked Congress for $60 billion in emergency funding to nonprofit organizations nationwide back in March of this year. While Gov. Doug Ducey has distributed some money to Arizona nonprofits, many small, local charities are struggling.

Kingman Cancer Care Unit, an independent organization that provides aid to cancer patients and their families in town, can’t wait for Saturday, Sept. 12 when they will have their first fundraiser in months. The annual car wash will be held from 9 a.m. to noon by Mangelsdorf Family Dentistry at 2249 Hualapai Mountain Road, suite A.

“It’s tough with a lot of events canceled,” said KCCU President Claire Crum. “It’s really a challenge. We need all exposure we can get.”

The last fundraiser they had was on March 25, Jersey Mike’s Day of Giving. But there was a big difference compared to last year’s event that raised $8,000 in one night.

“This year wasn’t the same,” Crum said. “There were no people there.”

But the most important event on the KCCU calendar is their annual Arts & Crafts Fair that takes place each fall at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, another struggling nonprofit.

That event, which nets about $30,000 annually, is still on the calendar but will likely be canceled.

In the meantime, KCCU attempts to continue their work.

“We continue to help the Kingman community” Crum said. “We’re still helping people, for example with bills.”

The St. Vincent de Paul Society in Kingman, 218 Beale St., doesn’t rely much on fundraising events, thankfully.

Its director, James Haseltine, said he is extremely grateful for the steady stream of donations by mail, which brings in $3,350 to $4,000 monthly.

“That part is not being effected,” Haseltine said. “Donations by mail continue as always. They come from older individuals or retired couples, whose income is not based on their earnings.”

St. Vincent suffered from the closure of their facility, now reopened. Donations dropped in that period, but they still received quite a bit of furniture and clothes.

There’s one fundraiser that plays a role in the organization’s budget, Haseltine said, noting this year’s Kingman/Golden Valley Association of Realtors’ fundraiser in July was limited, with no Bingo allowed.

St. Vincent de Paul received some federal and state help. There’s an annual Federal Emergency Management Agency grant they get through the Emergency Food Shelter program, but also additional funds they received from the governor, for a total of $14,500 in outside grants this year, Haseltine said. On top of that, they applied for more money to help local families with their utility bills.

The ARC of Mohave County, a private nonprofit that supports adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, revolves around its thrift shop at 2050 Airway Ave. Because of COVID-19, they closed on March 17 and didn’t reopen until June 15.

“Those months certainly depleted our reserve funds,” said ARC Executive Director Michael Suchowierski, noting the organization paid its staff during the closure. “We value our staff and wanted them back when this is over.”

The pandemic has also resulted in additional expenses for the organization. They had to move their day program area to another building to obey social distancing, and have spent $12,000 on PPE, not to mention the cost of the Plexiglas they had to put at the counter at the thrift shop.

“It was hard because our income back then was non-existant,” Suchowierski said. “Now it’s slowly coming back.”

Suchowierski said he fears the possibility of “round two” of COVID-19, and noted another shutdown would stop the flow of donations and shopping at the store.

Fundraisers are tough with all the restrictions, he said, noting he feels funny about asking businesses for donations because they have been impacted, too.

