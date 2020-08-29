OFFERS
Survivors' stories: COVID-19 doesn’t pick and choose: These Mohave County residents had the virus and shared their stories

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: August 29, 2020 7:01 p.m.

The coronavirus has infected 3,536 Mohave County residents, and one out of 20 has died. This week the Miner is telling the stories of three of the survivors – a homebody, a beer lover who sings for a living and a skeptical Mohave County supervisor. This is part three of the three-part series.

Vicki Giomi and Kevin Jackson (Courtesy photo)

The musician

Kevin Jackson, 61, doubted the coronavirus pandemic would be that bad. Then he and his girlfriend, Vicki Giomi, 59, got the virus.

Jackson, a musician from Los Angeles who moved to Lake Havasu City in about 2012. In March, when businesses started to close due to COVID-19, Jackson said none of his many LA friends had contracted the virus, or knew anyone who had, so he didn’t worry much.

Then things started to affect him personally and by that Jackson meant his profession, he told the Miner. As a musician, he supports himself by playing in casinos and restaurants that shut down. “It was maybe in April when I asked my girlfriend: ‘Should we be wearing masks.’”

They did. But then on June 21, Father’s Day weekend, he and Giomi took part in a small gathering with people talking about music and drinking cocktails.

Jackson felt something was wrong when he played the following Tuesday with his band, Kevin Jaxon & Midnight Sun.

And by that Thursday, during a rehearsal, his throat was scratchy and he started to cough.

“I felt so tired as if I ran 10 miles,” he said. That night he got a phone call and learned he had been in contact with two individuals who tested positive for COVID-19.

And Friday? “I felt as if I had two heads,” Jackson said, listing body aches, a headache, a lack of focus, dizziness, nausea and mild fever as the symptoms he experienced.

Both Jackson and Giomi went to Next Care in Lake Havasu City, where he met the criteria for symptoms and was tested. But Giomi, who at the time did not show any symptoms, did not qualify for a test.

Giomi and all but one of Jackson’s bandmates eventually contracted the virus, and one band member died of complications of COVID-19 in early August.

Jackson continued to be sick throughout the month, his girlfriend two days behind him in everything he experienced.

The symptoms were diminishing but dragging, with a couple of days that made him think he was reinfected.

He received his test results on July 30, but Mohave County health officials didn’t call him to conduct a contact investigation until the week of Aug. 9.

“They actually called twice,” Jackson said, but in his opinion it was too late to keep others he had been in contact with from contracting the virus.

Even now, Jackson keeps wearing a face mask wherever he goes.

COVID-19 stopped Jackson from drinking his favorite beer – Budweiser – for five long days. “When I was sick I lost 20 pounds,” he said. “But I’ve gained 15 since.”

