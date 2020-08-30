Mohave County suffers 4 more COVID-19 deaths

KINGMAN – Four residents of the Bullhead City medical service area have died from complications of COVID-19, the Mohave County Department of Public Health announced the evening of Saturday, Aug. 29.

All of the deceased were older adults, including two in the 80-89 age range, and one each in the 70-79 and 90-plus age ranges. There were also nine new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, including an adult age 60-69 from the sprawling Kingman medical service area.

There were also seven cases in the Bullhead City service area, which includes Fort Mohave, and one in the Lake Havasu City service area.

The county has now reported 3,544 cases of COVID-19 in the county, while the Arizona Department of Health Service has tallied 3,606.

The county has recorded 196 deaths from complications of COVID-19, while AZDHS reports 206 deaths.

The number of new cases and deaths is declining in the county, after a deadly July when the county experienced 1,822 COVID-19 cases and 74 deaths.

In the seven-day period ending Monday, Aug. 17 the county reported 164 new cases and 16 deaths, according to county news releases. Another 129 cases and eight deaths were reported for the week ending Monday, Aug. 24.

Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s three medical service areas with 82 deaths, followed by Kingman with 64 and Lake Havasu City with 50.

The county no longer reports the total number of cases by medical service area. Broken down by cities and communities, the county website on Sunday, Aug. 30 was listing 1,069 confirmed cases for Lake Havasu City, 1,031 for Bullhead City, 468 for Kingman, 318 for Fort Mohave, 206 for Mohave Valley, 88 for Golden Valley, 74 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield, and 49 described only as “other cities.” A new category – “tribal or city not provided” – was added recently to the county’s website, and lists 241 cases.

The average age of death of a COVID-19 victim in the county is 76.4 years, while the age of the average patient is 48.1 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 6%, meaning three out of every 50 individuals who contract the virus has died. Approximately 1.7% of the county’s population has been infected. About 54% of the patients have been female. A majority of cases in the county – 52% – involve individuals age 49 and younger.

The positivity rate for tests conducted on county residents was lower on Saturday, Aug. 29. According to daily test data released by AZDHS for Saturday, there were nine new cases of the virus from 235 tests in the county for a positivity rate of 4%.

AZDHS had reported a positivity rate for Mohave County of 3% (5/146) on Saturday, Aug. 22; 14% (11/78) on Sunday, Aug. 23; 30% (34/114) on Monday, Aug. 24; 15% (7/47) on Tuesday, Aug. 25; 43% (25/58) on Wednesday, Aug. 26; 6% (19/309) on Thursday, Aug. 27; and 13% (12/92) on Friday, Aug. 28.

According to AZDHS, 20,979 tests have been conducted on county residents since the start of the pandemic.

Of the 16,809 tests for the actual virus, 11.9% of the individuals have tested positive. Of the 4,170 serology tests, which determine only if the individual had the virus in the past, 6.8% have been positive, a number that has been rising.

Statewide on Sunday, Aug. 30, AZDHS was reporting 23 new deaths, and 374 new cases from 8,174 tests for a positivity rate of 5%. Nearly 202,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 5,030 have died.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting nearly six million confirmed cases and 182,773 deaths on Sunday, Aug. 30. The U.S. leads the world in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Face masks are mandatory when entering businesses in Kingman until Dec. 31.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.