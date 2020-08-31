Mohave County logs 9 new COVID-19 cases

KINGMAN – Nine new COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths, were reported in Mohave County by the Mohave County Department of Public Health the evening of Sunday, Aug. 30.

Just one of the new case was in the sprawling Kingman medical service area. The patients is in the 30-39 age range. There were also six new cases in the Bullhead City service area, which includes Fort Mohave, and two in the Lake Havasu City Medical service area.

County health officials have now reported 3,553 cases of COVID-19 in the county, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has tallied 3,615. The county has recorded 196 deaths from complications of COVID-19, while AZDHS reports 206 deaths.

The number of new cases and deaths is declining in the county, after a deadly July when the county experienced 1,822 COVID-19 cases and 74 deaths.

In the seven-day period ending Monday, Aug. 17 the county reported 164 new cases and 16 deaths, according to county news releases. Another 129 cases and eight deaths were reported for the week ending Monday, Aug. 24.

Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s three medical service areas with 82 deaths, followed by Kingman with 64 and Lake Havasu City with 50.

The county no longer reports the total number of cases by medical service area. Broken down by cities and communities, the county website on Monday, Aug. 31 was listing 1,069 confirmed cases for Lake Havasu City, 1,035 for Bullhead City, 468 for Kingman, 319 for Fort Mohave, 209 for Mohave Valley, 89 for Golden Valley, 74 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield, and 49 described only as “other cities.” A new category – “tribal or city not provided” – was added recently to the county’s website, and lists 241 cases.

The average age of death of a COVID-19 victim in the county is 76.4 years, while the age of the average patient is 48.1 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 6%, meaning six out of every 100 individuals who contract the virus have died. Approximately 1.7% of the county’s population has been infected. About 54% of the patients have been female. A majority of cases in the county – 52% – involve individuals age 49 and younger.

According to daily test data released by AZDHS for Sunday, Aug. 30 there were nine new cases of the virus from 134 tests in Mohave County for a positivity rate of 7%.

AZDHS had reported a positivity rate for Mohave County of 14% (11/78) on Sunday, Aug. 23; 30% (34/114) on Monday, Aug. 24; 15% (7/47) on Tuesday, Aug. 25; 43% (25/58) on Wednesday, Aug. 26; 6% (19/309) on Thursday, Aug. 27; 13% (12/92) on Friday, Aug. 28; and 4% (9/235) on Saturday, Aug. 29.

According to AZDHS, 21,113 tests have been conducted on county residents since the start of the pandemic.

Of the 16,928 tests for the actual virus, 11.8% of the individuals have tested positive. Of the 4,185 serology tests, which determine only if the individual had the virus in the past, 6.8% have been positive.

Statewide on Monday, Aug. 31, AZDHS was reporting no new deaths, and 174 new cases from 5,871 tests for a positivity rate of 3%. Nearly 202,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 5,029 have died.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting more than six million confirmed cases and 183,141 deaths on Monday, Aug. 31. The U.S. leads the world in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Face masks are mandatory when entering businesses in Kingman until Dec. 31.

