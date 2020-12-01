2 dead, 316 infected by COVID-19 in Mohave County

KINGMAN – Two more residents of the Kingman medical service area have died from complications of COVID-19, and another 316 residents of Mohave County have contracted the virus, the Mohave County Department of Public Health reported on Monday, Nov. 30.

The deaths were adult patients in the 80-89 age range, and it raises the toll since the beginning of the pandemic to 63 in the Kingman area.

Kingman also suffered 75 of the new cases, which were compiled over the weekend and partway through the day on Monday, Nov. 30.

Nearly half of the new local cases involved older residents, who are generally more vulnerable to complications of the virus. There were 20 cases in the 60-69 age bracket, plus eight ages 70-79 and three ages 80-89. The other Kingman cases included 12 ages 30-39, 10 ages 40-49, six each ages 20-29 and 50-59, five ages 11-19 and two ages 0-10.

There were also 137 new cases in the Bullhead City medical service, 103 cases in the Lake Havasu City area and one case in the Arizona Strip.

Of the 316 new cases announced Monday, Nov. 30, 11 were from Friday, Nov. 27, 31 were from Sunday, Nov. 29 and 274 were reported Monday morning.

The spike in cases reported Monday followed a tragic week – Monday, Nov. 23 through Friday, Nov. 27 – in which the Mohave County Department of Public Health reported 10 deaths and 538 new cases, as a surge that mimics state and national trends continues. Those numbers compare to 540 new cases of the virus and five deaths between Monday, Nov. 16 and Friday, Nov. 20, the most new cases in a single week for Mohave County. The previous high was 451 cases and 456 cases in consecutive weeks in early July.

There were 315 new cases and five deaths recorded countywide between Monday, Nov. 9 and Friday, Nov. 13, and 270 new cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Nov. 6. There were 148 cases reported by the county in the five days ending Friday Oct. 30, and 91 cases and one death in the five days ending Friday, Oct. 23. The county no longer updates the public on new COVID-19 cases on Saturdays and Sundays.

During the past month, as cases rose, COVID-19 safety measures were loosened locally. Kingman City Council rescinded a mandate requiring face masks to be worn in businesses in the city.

Mohave County stopped requiring masks inside county-owned buildings, rescinded the official public health emergency proclamation, and lowered the fines against businesses that don’t comply with coronavirus safety measures in Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive orders.

County health officials have logged 6,181 coronavirus cases since the first was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has logged 6,477 cases in the county. The county has counted 245 deaths, while the state reports 262.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 87 deaths, followed by Kingman with 62, Lake Havasu City with 55 and Fort Mohave with 13. The locations of another 28 deaths are not specified on the county website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 1,773 cases for Lake Havasu City, 1,731 cases for Bullhead City, 1,161 for Kingman, 511 for Fort Mohave, 284 for Mohave Valley, 165 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield and 188 for Golden Valley. The locations of another 368 cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 76.1 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.7 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 4%, meaning one out of every 25 individuals who has contracted the virus has died. Approximately 2.9% of Mohave County residents have been infected. A majority of those infected – 52% – have been age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 4,590 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Monday, Nov. 30, there were 278 new cases of the virus in the county from 328 tests for a through-the-roof positivity rate of 85%.

The positivity rate in the county was 51% (165/326) on Monday, Nov. 23; 8% (45/593) on Tuesday, Nov. 24; 29% (115/402) on Wednesday, Nov. 25; 17% (111/664) on Thursday, Nov. 26; 31% (77/252) on Friday, Nov. 27; 11% (41/388) on Saturday, Nov. 28; and less than 1% (2/450) on Sunday, Nov. 29.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 52,404 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 45,643 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 7.6% have been positive. Of the 6,761 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 5.5% have returned positive.

Statewide on Tuesday, Dec. 1, AZDHS was reporting 48 new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 10,322 new cases from 18,822 tests for a positivity rate of 55%. More than 337,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 6,687 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting nearly 13.6 million confirmed cases and 268,434 deaths on Tuesday, Dec. 1. The U.S. has experienced about one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 1,471,553 deaths from more than 63 million confirmed cases on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks. Face coverings are also required inside buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.