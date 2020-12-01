Briefs | Bald eagle nesting area near Prescott closing until June 30

PRESCOTT - The Forest Service says it is temporarily closing to the public a bald eagle breeding and nesting area along the Verde River to the public beginning on Dec. 1.

The annual closure of the river’s Ladders area is aimed at keeping people from disturbing the eagles. It will continue through the end of the nesting season on June 30.

The disturbance of nesting eagles can cause abandonment of eggs and loss of young.

The closure area is a 2-mile section of the Verde River and adjacent forest lands south of Camp Verde on the Prescott National Forest. River rafters may pass on the river in the closure area but cannot stop.

Violation of the closure is punishable by a fine of not more than $500 or imprisonment for not more than six months or both.

Eagle watchers may be stationed at the closure area to protect nesting eagles and to monitor the eagles’ activities for the Arizona Bald Eagle Nestwatch Program.

This breeding area is protected every year through the efforts of the Arizona Game and Fish Department and Prescott National Forest.

Navajo Nation considers extending junk food tax

FARMINGTON, N.M. - Lawmakers on the Navajo Nation are considering a bill to extend a 2% sales tax on unhealthy food and beverages sold on the reservation.

The bill sponsored by Delegate Amber Kanazbah Crotty is making its way through Navajo Nation Council committees, the Daily Times in Farmington reported.

Lawmakers approved the Healthy Dine Nation Act in November 2014 that taxed food with minimal or no nutritional value, widely known as the junk food tax. It expires this year unless lawmakers vote to extend it.

Kanazbah Crotty said the tax has generated more than $7.5 million over the past few years. It is meant to fund things like wellness centers and walking trails in tribal communities in Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

The bill expands on what would be subject to the tax going forward, including chips, candy, energy drinks and sweetened beverages. It also clarifies the administration and enforcement of the tax.

Public comments posted with the legislation support it. The Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise wants casino buffets to be exempt from the tax. “It is unrealistic to expect employees to closely watch a buffet patron’s food selections to determine whether each of their specific food choices include ‘unhealthy foods and beverages,’” said Brian Parrish, the enterprise’s interim chief executive.

Kelly to take Senate oath of office on Wednesday

PHOENIX - Democrat Mark Kelly is scheduled to take is seat in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday after state officials formalized his victory.

Kelly is taking office more than a month ahead of others who won November Senate races because it was a special election to finish the last two years of the term of John McCain, who died in 2018.

The GOP’s Senate majority will fall to 52 members when Kelly replaces Republican Martha McSally, who was appointed to McCain’s seat but lost to Kelly in the election.

Control of the next Senate will come down to two runoff elections in Georgia. If Democrats win both, the Senate would be split 50-50, and incoming Vice President Kamala Harris would cast tie-breaking votes.