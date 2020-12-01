Lee Williams’ Amelia Brackett selected as Kingman Student Rotarian of the month
KINGMAN – Amelia Brackett, a senior at Lee Williams High School, was selected as the Kingman Rotary Club’s student Rotarian. Her selection was a result of her dedication to academics, extracurricular activities and community.
Brackett ranks at the top of her class and has received numerous awards. She was the state and regional first place winner for the FBLA competition, made the Mohave Community College dean’s list, won the VFW essay contest, and won multiple grand champions in 4H. She has received academic awards including student of the year (honors English, honors trigonometry, honors geometry, honors algebra 2, honors biology and honors chemistry), outstanding performance in honors physics, and outstanding performance in honors American history.
She has succeeded outside the classroom, earning varsity letters in cross-country, track and swim. This year she was swim team captain. She participates in FBLA, National Honor Society, student council and was the LWHS representative for Girl’s State.
Brackett believes in community service and volunteers in the St. John’s puppet ministry, plays piano for a local hospice home, and is a DIG-IT community garden volunteer.
Her future plans include “seeking a college degree in business management and a future career as a management analyst where I can help small businesses and nonprofits to improve their overall efficiency.”
“The Kingman Rotary Club is proud to have Amelia as their student Rotarian and wishes her success in college and her future career,” the club wrote in a news release.
Information provided by Kingman Rotary Club
- Colt Builders picks Kingman for new plant, 50 new jobs
- 8 more Mohave County residents killed by COVID-19
- Mohave County loses 6 residents to COVID=19
- Obituary
- Las Vegan arrested for murder, body of mining partner found near Meadview
- State reports 111 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County
- Cancer specialist returns to Kingman to provide state-of-the-art care
- Mohave County reports record 212 COVID-19 cases on Monday, Nov. 23
- Mohave County Supervisors grill Public Health over coming vaccine
- Former Maricopa County assessor in adoption scheme to be sentenced in 3 states
- ‘Operation King Crimson’ leads to seizure of 120 pounds of meth
- Narcotics enforcement team nabs 5 Kingmanites, $448,000 in meth
- Mohave County Supervisors rescind public health emergency
- Colt Builders picks Kingman for new plant, 50 new jobs
- Mohave County Supervisors slate public meeting on enforcement of COVID-19 rules on businesses
- Cold front will chill Kingman starting Saturday
- COVID-19 claims 3, Mohave County logs record number of cases
- New cases of the coronavirus continue to swell in Mohave County
- Kingman City Council to weigh in on annexation of Phase 2
- Mohave County experiencing a surge of COVID cases
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: