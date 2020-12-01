OFFERS
Lee Williams’ Amelia Brackett selected as Kingman Student Rotarian of the month

Amelia Brackett (Photo by Lisa McClung)

Amelia Brackett (Photo by Lisa McClung)

Originally Published: December 1, 2020 3:22 p.m.

KINGMAN – Amelia Brackett, a senior at Lee Williams High School, was selected as the Kingman Rotary Club’s student Rotarian. Her selection was a result of her dedication to academics, extracurricular activities and community.

Brackett ranks at the top of her class and has received numerous awards. She was the state and regional first place winner for the FBLA competition, made the Mohave Community College dean’s list, won the VFW essay contest, and won multiple grand champions in 4H. She has received academic awards including student of the year (honors English, honors trigonometry, honors geometry, honors algebra 2, honors biology and honors chemistry), outstanding performance in honors physics, and outstanding performance in honors American history.

She has succeeded outside the classroom, earning varsity letters in cross-country, track and swim. This year she was swim team captain. She participates in FBLA, National Honor Society, student council and was the LWHS representative for Girl’s State.

Brackett believes in community service and volunteers in the St. John’s puppet ministry, plays piano for a local hospice home, and is a DIG-IT community garden volunteer.

Her future plans include “seeking a college degree in business management and a future career as a management analyst where I can help small businesses and nonprofits to improve their overall efficiency.”

“The Kingman Rotary Club is proud to have Amelia as their student Rotarian and wishes her success in college and her future career,” the club wrote in a news release.

Information provided by Kingman Rotary Club

