Obituary | Charles Robert “Chuck” Tomkovich

Charles Robert “Chuck” Tomkovich passed away unexpectedly in Kingman, Arizona, on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. He was born April 30, 1956 in Newark, New Jersey.

Chuck is survived by brother Mark Seelbaugh and his wife, Sheri, and their four children of Vandalia, Ohio; Christopher Seelbaugh and his wife Brynnae and their two children of Dayton, Ohio; his nephews, Aaron Seelbaugh and Kyle Seelbaugh of Vandalia, Ohio; his niece, Lauren Seelbaugh of Vandalia, Ohio; his nephew, McKenzie Pond and his wife Ashley of Naples Florida; and his close friend of 45 years, Art Noble. Chuck was preceded in death by his father, Charles Frank Tomkovich, in Dover Township, New Jersey in 1971; and his mother, Noralee Lund, in Long Beach, California in 2000.

Chuck’s life followed many paths. In the early 1970s Chuck began working with the Shakey’s Pizza Parlor franchise, rising through the ranks from cook to manager, then to field consultant of 32 units across a geographical area which included Orange County, California, San Diego County, and the states of Arizona, Nevada and New Mexico. After 10 years he became one of the franchisees of Shakey’s Pizza Parlor in San Bernardino, California. During the 1980s Chuck managed and initiated two Cover-All Video stores in Long Beach and Bellflower, California. In the 1990s, Chuck worked for TOSCO Marketing (Circle K and 76 gas) as a district manager of 20 stores in the Southern California area, then was advanced to corporate as a merchandise manager.

Chuck always had a passion for cars and racing. In 2000, he became owner/manager of JFA Racing, an after-market automotive performance shop (speed shop) in Kingman, Arizona. Most recently, Chuck worked as a manager, administrator and estimator for Seitz Auto Body and Chris’s Auto Body. He retired from Chris’s Auto Body in 2017, but could still be found occasionally at the shop helping out with some of the administrator responsibilities. Chuck was loved and respected by all he interacted with and will be forever remembered by those he loved and by those friends he called family.



A memorial service for Chuck was held last Saturday, Nov, 21, 2020. Contributions in Chuck’s name can be sent to Kingman Aid to Abused People, 1770 Airway Ave., Kingman, AZ, 86401.

Arrangements were placed in the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.

