Obituary | Rebecca L. Baldwin

Rebecca L. Baldwin went to be with the Lord on Nov. 26, 2020.

She was born Aug. 28, 1959 in Seminole, Texas to Keith and Virginia Patton.

She grew up in Gallup, New Mexico where she met and married Michael Baldwin whom she spent 37-plus years with.

Together they had two children, Carl and Shawn. She loved her church family and enjoyed traveling.



Preceding her in death are her parents, Keith and Virginia, and her son, Carl.

She is survived by her husband Michael, her son Shawn, and her dearest granddaughter Avery.