Obituary | Robert (Bob) Harris Gray
Robert (Bob) Harris Gray was born on Oct. 26, 1935 in Bell, California and died on Nov. 7, 2020 in Kingman, Arizona. He is survived by his children, Bobby (Maritza) Gray, Lori (Danny) Golden and Matt (Allison) Gray; grandchildren, Michael, Jared, Kylie, Jessica and Jackson; great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Samantha; and his beloved dachshund, Annie. He was predeceased by his wife, Carol, in 2017 after 60 years of marriage.
Bob grew up in the Los Angeles, California area. He became a truck driver in 1955 and worked with ETMF and ABF trucking. He relocated to Kingman in 1984 to continue his career with ABF and retired in 1994 after 39 years.
Bob loved to vacation in his motorhome with Carol and they traveled all over the country. He enjoyed boating and water skiing, and took his family on many trips when they were kids. He loved old cars and watching car races. Bob was an avid racquetball player until the age of 84.
Bob had a heart of gold and had no problem telling people that he loved them. He was extremely generous and was a loyal friend.
There will be no services at this time. The family asks that you consider making a donation in his name to the American Cancer Society or to the Alzheimer's Association.
