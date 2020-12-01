Obituary | Sandy Hubka

Sandy Hubka, 74, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, after a protracted battle with cancer.

Sandy is survived by her husband, Brian Clancy (whom she called the love of her life); her children, Teri and Pat McNea of Holt, Michigan; Jim and Marla Hubka of Kingman, Arizona; Kathleen and John Cagle of Tonopah, Arizona; eight grandchildren, Nichole, Nick, Jack, Brooke, Alfredo, Chris, Marissa and Savannah; and four great-grandchildren, Ethan, Evan, Ava and Easton.

Sandy moved to Kingman in 1971 where she raised her children, Teri and Jim. Her real estate career spanned 25 years. She was a member of the Kingman Golden Valley Association of Realtors. She was involved for many years and served as the MLS president and KGVAR president. In 2019 she received the Pioneer Lifetime award of recognition for her many years of service. She was generous with her advice and was always there to help others. She was a member of the Kingman Powerhouse Kiwanis and loved to raise money for her favorite local charity, the Kiwanis Clothe the Kids. She would get so excited when these events came around each year. Sandy was loved by many and we will cherish the many parties, dancing and good times we all had with her. She knew how to enjoy life and lived it to the fullest.



The family will have a small gathering at a later date at the Elks Lodge in Kingman to celebrate Sandy’s life.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate in Sandy’s name to the Phoenix Mayo Clinic, Cancer Center at https://philanthropy.mayoclinic.org.